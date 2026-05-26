Texts between Mackenzie Shirilla and dad reveal what their relationship was really like

He was recently let go from his job

6 hours ago

The Crash’s Mackenzie Shirilla is very close to both her parents, and now the texts between her and her dad, Steve, reveal what their relationship was like in private.

Netflix’s newest hit true crime documentary, The Crash, follows the murder of Davion Flanaghan and Dominic Russo, and the subsequent trial of Mackenzie Shirilla. Throughout the documentary, Mackenzie’s parents are both interviewed to provide their perspectives. Viewers have accused them of being insensitive and overly defensive of their daughter, while not showing sympathy to the victims.

This was exasperated during the court trial, where Mackenzie’s mum’s victim impact statement was heavily criticised for only focusing on the now 21-year-old. Mackenzie’s dad has been let go from his job following the documentary. Texts between him and Meackenzie are now going viral on TikTok, especially for the repeated requests for “warm milk”

22nd March 2020

MACKENZIE: “Can you rub my feet?”

23rd March 2o20

STEVE: “I do love you, and I did not say anything about Dom when you were leaving with Mom. Please let them help you at the hospital.”

25th March 2020

STEVE: “Come home, please. I love you. Your choice.”

27th March 2020

STEVE: “When are you coming home. You’re not going to be in trouble or get punished. Just come home.”

2nd April 2020

MACKENZIE: “Will you make me warm milk?”

STEVE: “Just saw this. Do you still want?”

MACKENZIE: “No.”

STEVE: “Sorry, my phone was dead.”

There’s repeated mention throughout Mackenzie and Steve’s conversations about weed and alcohol, including Mackenzie offering to get her dad weed, peanut butter and asking him where he kept the vodka. At the time, Mackenzie was around 15 years old.

3rd May 2020

MACKENZIE: “Dad, can I please sleep over at Dom’s tonight? I won’t ask for a while. I just want a night with friends. Please let me tonight, it will make me really happy. Please, Dad, I just want a night away from home”

STEVE: “No. Sorry, don’t argue about it, it’s a no.

MACKENZIE: “Please, let me, Dad.”

STEVE: “Kenz, I’m not doing this with you. I’m sorry, the answer is no

Mackenzie has been sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison but is currently trying to appeal her conviction. Her parents continue to support her and fully maintain her innocence.