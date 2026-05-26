Man dies after falling from Manchester city centre hotel

Circumstances surrounding his death are still unexplained

2 hours ago

A major police scene was in place following the death of a man who fell from a building in Manchester city centre.

Officers were called to Charles Street, off Oxford Road, on Saturday 23rd May at around 4pm following reports of a man falling from a building.

A major police cordon followed with forensic teams working at the scene. The road remained closed throughout the night.

A witness reported that The Maldron Hotel on Charles Street was evacuated with guests unable to enter.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “Sadly, a deceased man was found at the scene. Enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding his death, which are unexplained, are currently ongoing.”

Featured image via Google Maps and Unsplash