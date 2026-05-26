Flames on Arthur’s Seat continue to burn for over 24 hours after heatwave hits Edinburgh

3 hours ago

A major fire has, once again, erupted on Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh, sending thick smoke across the city and prompting a large emergency response.

Fire engines were still at the scene today at around 2pm, Tuesday 26th May.

The blaze broke out in Holyrood Park near the landmark hill, with plumes of smoke visible from miles away. According to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, crews were called to the scene shortly before 7pm after receiving more than 180 emergency calls.

Photos and footage shared online show flames spreading through vegetation close to the remains of St Anthony’s Chapel on the slopes of the hill, which sits just south-east of Edinburgh city centre.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: “There is a large amount of smoke resulting from this incident. Local area residents are advised to keep windows and doors shut as a precaution.”

The spokesperson confirmed one appliance was sent to tackle the blaze on Monday before dispatching two additional crews as the incident developed.

Two fire engines remained at the scene at 06:30. There were no reported injuries and emergency services remain at the scene.

The latest fire follows a similar incident at Arthur’s Seat last August, when firefighters were also called to deal with a vegetation blaze on the popular hill.

Featured image via TikTok @sophiiawang @latext.exe