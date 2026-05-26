The Tab

Flames on Arthur’s Seat continue to burn for over 24 hours after heatwave hits Edinburgh

Firefighters responded to more than 180 calls

Phoebe Davies | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

A major fire has, once again, erupted on Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh, sending thick smoke across the city and prompting a large emergency response.

Fire engines were still at the scene today at around 2pm, Tuesday 26th May.

The blaze broke out in Holyrood Park near the landmark hill, with plumes of smoke visible from miles away. According to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, crews were called to the scene shortly before 7pm after receiving more than 180 emergency calls.

@latext.exe

Arthur’s Seat on fire #edinburgh #arthursseat #fire

♬ nostalgia ‘95 – Unnholy

Photos and footage shared online show flames spreading through vegetation close to the remains of St Anthony’s Chapel on the slopes of the hill, which sits just south-east of Edinburgh city centre.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: “There is a large amount of smoke resulting from this incident. Local area residents are advised to keep windows and doors shut as a precaution.”

The spokesperson confirmed one appliance was sent to tackle the blaze on Monday before dispatching two additional crews as the incident developed.

Two fire engines remained at the scene at 06:30. There were no reported injuries and emergency services remain at the scene.

The latest fire follows a similar incident at Arthur’s Seat last August, when firefighters were also called to deal with a vegetation blaze on the popular hill.

Featured image via TikTok @sophiiawang @latext.exe

Phoebe Davies | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Why did a Coastguard helicopter land on Edinburgh’s Arthur’s Seat today?

the fire on arthur's seat in edinburgh

Geological experts inspecting Edinburgh’s Arthur’s Seat after blaze

the fire on arthur's seat in edinburgh

Breaking: Fire chief ‘pretty much certain’ humans caused Arthur’s Seat fire in Edinburgh

Latest

People convinced David Harbour plays security guard in The Boroughs, but he has a double

Ellissa Bain

Hank is so much like Hopper

Record-breaking University of York charity walk raises over £25k to support mental health

Esme Hills

The Great York Walk raised money for Mentally Fit York

The three superfans supporting Luigi Mangione in court – despite being dragged online

Christine Savino

The ‘Mangionistas’ made ‘vile and irresponsible’ comments after being granted press passes for the trial

Man dies after falling from Manchester city centre hotel

Alisa Pasha

Circumstances surrounding his death are still unexplained

From Bali to the Bailey: Your gap year itinerary based on your Durham college

Daisy Barson

What your Durham college guarantees is in your Instagram highlights

University of Nottingham students support striking staff as 2,700 roles at redundancy risk

Eloise O'Neill

The UCU warned the strikes may ‘prevent the university from awarding graduation certificates’

Flames on Arthur’s Seat continue to burn for over 24 hours after heatwave hits Edinburgh

Phoebe Davies

Firefighters responded to more than 180 calls

Dark truth of *that* Maddy and Alamo Euphoria scene, and why it’s actually so disturbing

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Her life will never be the same

University of Nottingham cuts five publishing subscriptions amid financial crisis

Mia Rajdev

The university said it has ‘alternative solutions’ in place for researchers

Why there are still letters on the iPhone keypad, when they’re not needed for texting

Ellissa Bain

There are actually three clever reasons

Woman dies following shooting outside Sheffield city centre bar on bank holiday Monday

Lydia Greenwood

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder

In conversation with Izzy Henderson, one of the students behind Winestock 2026

Thea Pilch

It really is by students for students

Mother's Milk

Gross easily missed detail in The Boys finale makes Ryan’s ending so much funnier

Kieran Galpin

Surely it was done on purpose?

The driver’s licenses Rue finds in Euphoria have a hidden meaning you definitely missed

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all makes sense now

Stella and Filip from MAFS Australia 2026

In adorable interview after MAFS, Stella and Filip share updates about their life together now

Hayley Soen

They have loads of wedding plans

Summer is here! Meet the full official cast of Love Island 2026, ready to stir up drama in the villa

Hayley Soen

Time to lock in!

Spotify just dropped another new AI feature nobody asked for and it sounds terrifying

Ellissa Bain

It connects to your calendar, inbox and notes

UK heat over heatwave

Why does the heat feel different (and so much worse) in the UK? An expert explains the science

Hayley Soen

Yes, there is a reason heatwaves here are so horrendous

Paralives just came out and it already does these things way better than The Sims 4

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

EA finally has some competition

I’m melting, so how long is this May UK heatwave going to last?! The exact number of days

Ellissa Bain

It’s not cooling down any time soon