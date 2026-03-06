Why did a Coastguard helicopter land on Edinburgh’s Arthur’s Seat today?

The search and rescue helicopter was seen circling the area on Friday afternoon

3 hours ago

A Coastguard helicopter was seen landing on Arthur’s Seat this afternoon.

The emergency response was scrambled after a man fell into a difficult-to-reach area.

The man was airlifted from the hillside by helicopter before being placed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The Coastguard regularly assists mountain rescue teams in emergency situations.

A Facebook post from Breaking News & Crime in Edinburgh, The Lothians and Fife, showed paramedics on the scene with fire and ambulance service vehicles nearby.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “At around 2.07pm, HM Coastguard was made aware of a male with injuries sustained in a fall at Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh.

“An HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter was sent, and the casualty was rescued and put into the care of Scottish Ambulance Service.”

The extent of his injuries are currently unknown.