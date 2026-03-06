The Tab
Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man Cillian Murphy returned

Real reason Cillian Murphy finally got tempted back to play Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders movie

He felt the TV show ending was ‘satisfying’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Tommy Shelby riding off into the English countryside at the end of Peaky Blinders season six was a perfect send-off, so here’s why Cillian Murphy returned for The Immortal Man.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man picks up after the events of season six and promises to take the Shelby family story to a whole new level, including new characters, wartime stakes, and, of course, the return of Tommy himself.

Speaking to Deadline, Cillian Murphy said there were loads of chats about how and why the film should happen. He really wanted a good reason to do it. He explained, “It’s been pretty much from 2019–2020 that we’ve been talking about it, going through different versions of the script, working on it, reworking it, and revising it.”

So what actually convinced Cillian Murphy to put on the cap again?

Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man Cillian Murphy returned

via Netflix

Cillian Murphy explained that the movie had to “justify its existence” for him to even consider it. He said, “For me personally, I really felt that the film needed to justify its existence because I love the ambiguity of the ending of season six that Tommy rode off into the sort of bucolic English hills and it was, ‘What, where’s he gone? Will we ever see him again?’ I felt that was a satisfying ending, actually, for the TV show.”

So, he wasn’t going to come back just for the sake of a paycheck or because someone asked nicely. The story had to make sense. And the film “really needed to match [the show], and, in fact, kind of improve on it.” That’s a pretty high bar, considering how cinematic the series already is.

And speaking of cinematic, creator Steven Knight had a lot to do with convincing Murphy. Knight was keen to take advantage of the bigger movie budget to expand the story in ways the show couldn’t.

He said, “You can see the car blown up. You don’t have somebody explain that a car has just been blown up. So the money makes a difference. And I do believe that the fact that it’s a feature attracts cast in a different way.”

But there was another, more emotional reason too. Knight really wanted to show the Peaky Blinders during the war. “It’s during the Birmingham Blitz, every night the place was carpet-bombed, and nobody knew if they were going to survive,” he said.

“My mum was around at the time and told me stories about what that was like, just obviously terrifying. And so I wanted to get that energy of the Second World War and throw our people into it, really into it.”

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man has finally released in the cinema today, 6th March. And it’ll stream on Netflix from 20th March.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Celebrity Cillian Murphy Film
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Omg, I can’t believe these Peaky Blinders icons won’t be in The Immortal Man film

Bridgerton season four error

People have spotted a truly ridiculous error in Bridgerton season four and it’s hard to ignore

iPhone face explained House of Guinness

iPhone face explained as Netflix period drama House of Guinness gets slammed for it

Latest

The results are in: These are your LUSU Officers for 2026/27

Emma Netscher

Voting was open from Tuesday 3rd March to Thursday 5th March

netflix vladimir also some books episodes names etc

It’s confusing, so here are the books which each episode of Netflix’s Vladimir is named for

Claudia Cox

The meanings behind the titles get pretty deep

Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man Cillian Murphy returned

Real reason Cillian Murphy finally got tempted back to play Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders movie

Suchismita Ghosh

He felt the TV show ending was ‘satisfying’

18-year-old suffers life threatening injuries from being hit by a car on busy Leeds road

Dhvani Sandlas

An 18-year-old has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Thursday night

Traffic at a standstill due to wall collapse on Thurnham Street

Emma Netscher

The wall collapsed next to Kiwk Fit on Thurman Street on Thursday 5th March at around 6pm

Why did a Coastguard helicopter land on Edinburgh’s Arthur’s Seat today?

Jamie Calder

The search and rescue helicopter was seen circling the area on Friday afternoon

Man jailed after causing death of King’s College London student by dangerous driving

Isabella Zbucki

Christopher Jackson received an eight year prison sentence

Leeds is now officially one of the hardest cities for students to find accommodation in

Lucy Eason

‘I was shocked by the lack of affordable uni accommodation’

Anti-immigration protest causes closure of Edinburgh Napier University campus

Jamie Calder

The protest comes after after a stabbing in the west of Edinburgh

uk uni cities most expensive rent 2026

Watch out, these are the 20 UK uni cities where rent is the most expensive for students

Claudia Cox

Stay clear of London by at least 50 miles

The results are in: These are your LUSU Officers for 2026/27

Emma Netscher

Voting was open from Tuesday 3rd March to Thursday 5th March

netflix vladimir also some books episodes names etc

It’s confusing, so here are the books which each episode of Netflix’s Vladimir is named for

Claudia Cox

The meanings behind the titles get pretty deep

Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man Cillian Murphy returned

Real reason Cillian Murphy finally got tempted back to play Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders movie

Suchismita Ghosh

He felt the TV show ending was ‘satisfying’

18-year-old suffers life threatening injuries from being hit by a car on busy Leeds road

Dhvani Sandlas

An 18-year-old has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Thursday night

Traffic at a standstill due to wall collapse on Thurnham Street

Emma Netscher

The wall collapsed next to Kiwk Fit on Thurman Street on Thursday 5th March at around 6pm

Why did a Coastguard helicopter land on Edinburgh’s Arthur’s Seat today?

Jamie Calder

The search and rescue helicopter was seen circling the area on Friday afternoon

Man jailed after causing death of King’s College London student by dangerous driving

Isabella Zbucki

Christopher Jackson received an eight year prison sentence

Leeds is now officially one of the hardest cities for students to find accommodation in

Lucy Eason

‘I was shocked by the lack of affordable uni accommodation’

Anti-immigration protest causes closure of Edinburgh Napier University campus

Jamie Calder

The protest comes after after a stabbing in the west of Edinburgh

uk uni cities most expensive rent 2026

Watch out, these are the 20 UK uni cities where rent is the most expensive for students

Claudia Cox

Stay clear of London by at least 50 miles