Omg, I can’t believe these Peaky Blinders icons won’t be in The Immortal Man film

Who’s returning (and who’s not) in the new film?

2 hours ago

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man lands in cinemas this week on 6th March, before the film drops on Netflix on 20th March.

The official synopsis reads: “Birmingham, 1940. Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet.

With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons, and choose whether to confront his legacy, or burn it to the ground. By order of the Peaky Blinders…”

The big-screen adaptation of the hit BBC gangster drama will bring back some seriously familiar faces, but not everyone made the cut. Here’s your complete guide to who’s in, who’s new, and who’s absolutely not coming back.

The old characters coming back

Tommy Shelby: Cillian Murphy

Yes, obviously. Oscar winner Cillian Murphy reprises his role as everyone’s favourite razor-blade-hiding crime boss, Tommy Shelby. Would it even be a Peaky Blinders film without him? Exactly.

Ada Shelby: Sophie Rundle

Sophie Rundle returns as Ada Shelby. You might also recognise her from Gentleman Jack, but let’s be honest, she’ll always be Ada to us.

Charlie Strong: Ned Dennehy

Ned Dennehy is back as loyal uncle Charlie Strong. You’ll know him from Outlander, but in this universe, he belongs firmly in the cut.

Johnny Dogs: Packy Lee

Yes, Johnny Dogs is still alive and still chaotic. Packy Lee returns, presumably ready to once again make us question how many wives he actually has (including one called Esmerelda).

Curly: Ian Peck

Ian Peck is back as Curly, because the Peaky universe simply would not function without him.

Hayden Stagg: Stephen Graham

Stephen Graham reprises his role as Hayden Stagg. Yup. Count him in. He also appeared in A Thousand Blows, another Steven Knight project about an infamous gang.

The new characters joining

Erasmus ‘Duke’ Shelby: Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan takes on the role of Erasmus ‘Duke’ Shelby, the illegitimate eldest son of Tommy and a woman named Zelda.

You’ll recognise him from Saltburn and The Banshees of Inisherin. The character was previously played by Conrad Khan in series six, but has been recast for the film.

Kaulo: Rebecca Ferguson

Hollywood star Rebecca Ferguson plays the mysterious Kaulo.

Her previous credits include The Greatest Showman and Silo, so expect serious screen presence.

Agnes Shelby: Ruby Ashbourne Serkis

Ruby Ashbourne Serkis joins as Agnes Shelby, a new character introduced for the film.

She’s the daughter of Lorraine Ashbourne (yes, from Bridgerton) and Andy Serkis (aka Gollum from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring).

She’s previously starred alongside Cillian Murphy in the Netflix film Steve, and has appeared in Becoming Elizabeth and The Letter for the King.

The characters who are’t coming back

Brace yourself.

Arthur Shelby

Unconfirmed… but it doesn’t look good. There’s been radio silence around Paul Anderson’s return, and with his recent legal troubles, it seems unlikely Arthur will be back in action.

The Boxing Day headlines didn’t exactly help.

John Shelby

Nope. Joe Cole’s character was gunned down in season four. That mafia shootout was final. As for his widow Esme? We’ll see.

Polly Gray

Absolutely not, and this one still hurts. Helen McCrory sadly passed away during early filming of season six.

Polly’s absence will loom large, and there will likely be some form of tribute. Her legacy (and McCrory’s) is far too iconic to ignore.

Michael Gray

No (and let’s be real… kind of deserved). Finn Cole’s Michael was shot by Tommy in the series finale. End of story.

Finn Shelby

After getting exposed as a rat and essentially exiled, Harry Kirton’s Finn Shelby is not expected to return. He couldn’t keep his mouth shut the first time, so why would Tommy risk that again?

By order of the Peaky Blinders… it’s going to be brutal.

Featured image credit: Netflix