The Tab

One week on, the BAFTAs fallout is still growing after the live slur broadcast controversy

Alan Cumming said it became a ‘trauma triggering s**tshow’

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

One week on from the chaos at this year’s BAFTAs, the fallout is only getting louder.

What should have been a glossy night celebrating film at London’s Royal Festival Hall has instead spiralled into days of statements, apologies and some very serious conversations about racism, inclusion and institutional failure.

What actually happened?

During the ceremony,  Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage presenting an award when a racial slur was shouted from the audience by Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson, who was attending in connection with a film about his life.

Although host Alan Cumming apologised on stage at the time for any language viewers may have heard, the BBC did not cut the slur from its broadcast. The moment remained available on BBC iPlayer for more than 12 hours before the programme was removed, by which point clips were already circulating online and headlines were spreading globally.

Other moments were edited out of the broadcast, including a “free Palestine” comment from director Akinola Davies Jr..

Alan Cumming: “A trauma triggering shitshow”

Now, a week later, Alan Cumming has spoken out in his first full statement addressing the controversy.

“It’s now a week since I hosted the BAFTAs,” he said. “What should have been an evening celebrating creativity as well as diversity and inclusion turned into a trauma triggering s**tshow.”

BBC

He apologised directly to those affected, adding: “I’m so sorry for all the pain Black people have felt at hearing that word echoed round the world. I’m so sorry the Tourettes community has been reminded of the lack of understanding and tolerance that abounds regarding their condition.”

He also referenced the editing decisions made by broadcasters: “We were all let down by decisions made to both broadcast slurs and censor free speech. Congratulations to all the artists whose work was overshadowed by the night’s events.”

NAACP Image Awards response

Over the weekend, Delroy Lindo appeared in California at the NAACP Image Awards, which celebrates outstanding achievements by Black and minority ethnic artists.

Speaking on stage alongside Sinners director Ryan Coogler, Lindo thanked supporters in the aftermath of the incident.

“We appreciate, I appreciate, all of the support and love we have been shown in the aftermath of what happened last weekend,” he said. “It is an honour to be here amongst our people this evening… it’s a classic case of something that could’ve been very negative becoming very positive.”

“That’s not inclusivity. That’s exploitation.”

Sinners actress Jayme Lawson also addressed the controversy while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on the NAACP red carpet, and her comments were far more direct.

She praised Jordan and Lindo for the “grace and dignity” they showed in real time, but criticised what she described as institutional failures.

Referring to John Davidson, she said: “That man’s disability got exploited that night, and it led to multiple offenses. That’s the BAFTA’s fault. And then the BBC to air what they aired is careless, and not like some haphazard accident, a real lack of care was exercised for those two Black men.”

She also criticised the broadcaster’s editorial decisions, pointing out that other content had been censored. “You censored one Black man. You failed to protect two others… You want to celebrate our art, but you won’t protect [us].”

Where things stand now

John Davidson has said he is “deeply mortified” by what happened and has reiterated that his Tourette’s causes involuntary vocal tics. Meanwhile, the BBC’s investigation is ongoing.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

More on: Baftas Celebrity Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Rommel Demano/BFA.com/Shutterstock

All the juicy Tom Holland and Zendaya updates as her mum reacts to wedding news

Right, what is the new Instagram feature Secret Friends and why are we all on Selena Gomez’s?

Tourettes campaigner John Davidson reveals the ‘worst three days’ of his life after BAFTAs

Latest

Eight things to look forward to at Exeter Uni in term three

Nicola Cirican

All the ways you can enjoy the sun next term

bridgerton season four araminta and sophie arguing about their crimes

Which crimes does Araminta arrest Sophie for? Bridgerton’s legal drama, properly explained

Claudia Cox

Omg, Sophie should have been executed

lady araminta penwood bridgerton season four

What happens to Araminta after Bridgerton season four ends? More family drama is confirmed

Claudia Cox

A Bridgerton sibling poisons her?!

Bridgerton Benedict Sophie secret book scene

Bridgerton skipped a key emotional moment from the book when Benedict discovers Sophie’s secret

Suchismita Ghosh

It actually makes more sense

Love Is Blind’s Jess shares big change in how Chris talks to her and Bri in unaired scenes

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘Chris is a salesman’

Uh oh! The first Love Island All Stars 2026 couple have already called time on their relationship

Hayley Soen

Guys… it’s been a week

Man arrested on suspicion of raping a woman on Huddersfield University campus

Toby Almond

The woman reported being attacked by a man who had offered to help her get home from a night out

These 24 Bridgerton season four memes are so scandalous even the Queen would approve

Ellissa Bain

I’m sat!

Wait, could Sophie have just lied all along in Bridgerton? The nobility drama explained

Hebe Hancock

Was she really their cousin?!

Bonnie Blue drops an intimate pregnancy update after sleeping with doctor who did her ultrasound

Kieran Galpin

I can’t with the video evidence

Eight things to look forward to at Exeter Uni in term three

Nicola Cirican

All the ways you can enjoy the sun next term

bridgerton season four araminta and sophie arguing about their crimes

Which crimes does Araminta arrest Sophie for? Bridgerton’s legal drama, properly explained

Claudia Cox

Omg, Sophie should have been executed

lady araminta penwood bridgerton season four

What happens to Araminta after Bridgerton season four ends? More family drama is confirmed

Claudia Cox

A Bridgerton sibling poisons her?!

Bridgerton Benedict Sophie secret book scene

Bridgerton skipped a key emotional moment from the book when Benedict discovers Sophie’s secret

Suchismita Ghosh

It actually makes more sense

Love Is Blind’s Jess shares big change in how Chris talks to her and Bri in unaired scenes

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘Chris is a salesman’

Uh oh! The first Love Island All Stars 2026 couple have already called time on their relationship

Hayley Soen

Guys… it’s been a week

Man arrested on suspicion of raping a woman on Huddersfield University campus

Toby Almond

The woman reported being attacked by a man who had offered to help her get home from a night out

These 24 Bridgerton season four memes are so scandalous even the Queen would approve

Ellissa Bain

I’m sat!

Wait, could Sophie have just lied all along in Bridgerton? The nobility drama explained

Hebe Hancock

Was she really their cousin?!

Bonnie Blue drops an intimate pregnancy update after sleeping with doctor who did her ultrasound

Kieran Galpin

I can’t with the video evidence