One week on, the BAFTAs fallout is still growing after the live slur broadcast controversy

One week on from the chaos at this year’s BAFTAs, the fallout is only getting louder.

What should have been a glossy night celebrating film at London’s Royal Festival Hall has instead spiralled into days of statements, apologies and some very serious conversations about racism, inclusion and institutional failure.

What actually happened?

During the ceremony, Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage presenting an award when a racial slur was shouted from the audience by Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson, who was attending in connection with a film about his life.

calling michael b jordan and delroy lindo the n-word during black history month?! https://t.co/nNjdMPfmVX pic.twitter.com/UQ4I5Ow0Kg — chu (@THEHORRORGOTH) February 22, 2026

Although host Alan Cumming apologised on stage at the time for any language viewers may have heard, the BBC did not cut the slur from its broadcast. The moment remained available on BBC iPlayer for more than 12 hours before the programme was removed, by which point clips were already circulating online and headlines were spreading globally.

Other moments were edited out of the broadcast, including a “free Palestine” comment from director Akinola Davies Jr..

Alan Cumming: “A trauma triggering shitshow”

Now, a week later, Alan Cumming has spoken out in his first full statement addressing the controversy.

“It’s now a week since I hosted the BAFTAs,” he said. “What should have been an evening celebrating creativity as well as diversity and inclusion turned into a trauma triggering s**tshow.”

He apologised directly to those affected, adding: “I’m so sorry for all the pain Black people have felt at hearing that word echoed round the world. I’m so sorry the Tourettes community has been reminded of the lack of understanding and tolerance that abounds regarding their condition.”

He also referenced the editing decisions made by broadcasters: “We were all let down by decisions made to both broadcast slurs and censor free speech. Congratulations to all the artists whose work was overshadowed by the night’s events.”

NAACP Image Awards response

Over the weekend, Delroy Lindo appeared in California at the NAACP Image Awards, which celebrates outstanding achievements by Black and minority ethnic artists.

Speaking on stage alongside Sinners director Ryan Coogler, Lindo thanked supporters in the aftermath of the incident.

“We appreciate, I appreciate, all of the support and love we have been shown in the aftermath of what happened last weekend,” he said. “It is an honour to be here amongst our people this evening… it’s a classic case of something that could’ve been very negative becoming very positive.”

Ryan Coogler and Delroy Lindo receive a standing ovation at the NAACP Image Awards: ‘We appreciate all of the support and love we have been shown in the aftermath of what happened last weekend … it is an honor to be here amongst our people’ pic.twitter.com/2etg8OJfrI — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 1, 2026

“That’s not inclusivity. That’s exploitation.”

Sinners actress Jayme Lawson also addressed the controversy while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on the NAACP red carpet, and her comments were far more direct.

She praised Jordan and Lindo for the “grace and dignity” they showed in real time, but criticised what she described as institutional failures.

Referring to John Davidson, she said: “That man’s disability got exploited that night, and it led to multiple offenses. That’s the BAFTA’s fault. And then the BBC to air what they aired is careless, and not like some haphazard accident, a real lack of care was exercised for those two Black men.”

She also criticised the broadcaster’s editorial decisions, pointing out that other content had been censored. “You censored one Black man. You failed to protect two others… You want to celebrate our art, but you won’t protect [us].”

Where things stand now

John Davidson has said he is “deeply mortified” by what happened and has reiterated that his Tourette’s causes involuntary vocal tics. Meanwhile, the BBC’s investigation is ongoing.

