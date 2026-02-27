The Tab

Tourettes campaigner John Davidson reveals the ‘worst three days’ of his life after BAFTAs

He even had his bike stolen

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson has said the aftermath of this year’s BAFTAs has been the “worst three days” of his life.

The activist, who inspired the hit film I Swear, became the centre of a public backlash after he involuntarily shouted a racial slur during Sunday night’s ceremony in London. The 54-year-old was heard on the live broadcast saying a racial slur while Sinners actors Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan presented an award on stage.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

He has since been at the centre of a public outcry, and has even been targeted by some celebrities, such as Jamie Foxx, who suggested that Davidson “meant that s**t” and that his involuntary response was “unacceptable”.

Davidson, who has Tourette’s syndrome, later returned home to the Scottish Borders to find his bike had been stolen, compounding what he described as a devastating few days.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, he wrote: “Just experienced the worst three days and come home to find that some thieving tw*ts has stolen my bike from the vennel in my garden.

“If anyone hears or sees a metallic green Cube bike, large frame, please give me a shout.”

Davidson also criticised the BBC, questioning why he had been seated near a microphone during the ceremony.

He said: “I have made four documentaries with the BBC in the past. I feel that they should have been aware of what to expect from Tourette’s and worked harder to prevent anything that I said, which, after all, was some 40 rows back from the stage, from being included in the broadcast.

“I remember a microphone just in front of me, and with hindsight I have to question whether this was wise, knowing I would tic.”

I Swear was nominated for five awards at this year’s ceremony and won three.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

More on: Baftas Celebrity Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Google issues statement after horrifically offensive BAFTAs Tourette’s news alert

BBC

BBC producers reveal the ‘ridiculous’ reason BAFTAs racial slur was not bleeped

Tourette’s charity Jamie Foxx BAFTAs

Tourette’s charity releases statement after Jamie Foxx claimed activist ‘meant’ BAFTAs slur

Latest

Log off to level up: Meet the King’s College London alumnus taking on Gen Z scroll culture

Daisy Lewin

Freya India is calling on young people to log off social media and reclaim a self that isn’t shaped for the algorithm

Here’s every type of student you’ll encounter in a Liverpool lecture – bad vibes edition

Rosie Lucas

Get your tuna mayo sandwich away from my laptop pls x

Durham University staff to begin industrial action over increased workloads

Sarah Crooks

UCU argues ‘Hundreds of jobs have been lost and the university is relying on the free labour of those who stay’

Students and staff at London Metropolitan University protest against plans to axe 120 jobs

Katie Gibb

The university will issue formal notices of redundancy in March

University of Manchester offers support after weapons incident at Manchester Central Mosque

Grace Ellen

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon

Hey Liverpool social secs! Here are the best themes for your upcoming student socials

Maia Traverse

Wednesday nights have never looked better

Cambridge SU delays postgraduate presidential election results after disqualifying candidate

Giancarlo Mempouo

Roman Shainskyi was removed from the election following complaints he interfered with voting

Expert reveals shocking reason you might be single, and it’s to do with your phone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a major ick

Zoo

Keepers share tragic 400-word Punch news as they reveal the future plans for stuffed toy

Kieran Galpin

Anyone want to go halves on a flight to Japan?

What on earth is boy kibble, the aggressively beige TikTok food trend?!

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer girl dinner

Log off to level up: Meet the King’s College London alumnus taking on Gen Z scroll culture

Daisy Lewin

Freya India is calling on young people to log off social media and reclaim a self that isn’t shaped for the algorithm

Here’s every type of student you’ll encounter in a Liverpool lecture – bad vibes edition

Rosie Lucas

Get your tuna mayo sandwich away from my laptop pls x

Durham University staff to begin industrial action over increased workloads

Sarah Crooks

UCU argues ‘Hundreds of jobs have been lost and the university is relying on the free labour of those who stay’

Students and staff at London Metropolitan University protest against plans to axe 120 jobs

Katie Gibb

The university will issue formal notices of redundancy in March

University of Manchester offers support after weapons incident at Manchester Central Mosque

Grace Ellen

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon

Hey Liverpool social secs! Here are the best themes for your upcoming student socials

Maia Traverse

Wednesday nights have never looked better

Cambridge SU delays postgraduate presidential election results after disqualifying candidate

Giancarlo Mempouo

Roman Shainskyi was removed from the election following complaints he interfered with voting

Expert reveals shocking reason you might be single, and it’s to do with your phone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a major ick

Zoo

Keepers share tragic 400-word Punch news as they reveal the future plans for stuffed toy

Kieran Galpin

Anyone want to go halves on a flight to Japan?

What on earth is boy kibble, the aggressively beige TikTok food trend?!

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer girl dinner