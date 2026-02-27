Tourettes campaigner John Davidson reveals the ‘worst three days’ of his life after BAFTAs

6 hours ago

Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson has said the aftermath of this year’s BAFTAs has been the “worst three days” of his life.

The activist, who inspired the hit film I Swear, became the centre of a public backlash after he involuntarily shouted a racial slur during Sunday night’s ceremony in London. The 54-year-old was heard on the live broadcast saying a racial slur while Sinners actors Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan presented an award on stage.

He has since been at the centre of a public outcry, and has even been targeted by some celebrities, such as Jamie Foxx, who suggested that Davidson “meant that s**t” and that his involuntary response was “unacceptable”.

Davidson, who has Tourette’s syndrome, later returned home to the Scottish Borders to find his bike had been stolen, compounding what he described as a devastating few days.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, he wrote: “Just experienced the worst three days and come home to find that some thieving tw*ts has stolen my bike from the vennel in my garden.

“If anyone hears or sees a metallic green Cube bike, large frame, please give me a shout.”

Davidson also criticised the BBC, questioning why he had been seated near a microphone during the ceremony.

He said: “I have made four documentaries with the BBC in the past. I feel that they should have been aware of what to expect from Tourette’s and worked harder to prevent anything that I said, which, after all, was some 40 rows back from the stage, from being included in the broadcast.

“I remember a microphone just in front of me, and with hindsight I have to question whether this was wise, knowing I would tic.”

I Swear was nominated for five awards at this year’s ceremony and won three.

Featured image credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock