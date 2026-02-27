Love Is Blind’s Jessica is secretly mega rich, so here’s just how loaded she really is

5 hours ago

Jessica might not have found her dream man during Love Is Blind season 10, but her life is rich in so many other ways. She really doesn’t need a man like Chris, that’s for sure.

Things between Jessica Barrett and Chris Fusco were never going to work out after his dumb pilates comment about her lifestyle. Which was just even more of a ridiculous thing to say to her when you remember she’s an actual doctor. The less said about his “speech” the better, but let’s just summarise it by saying it was so awful, Chris is now being used as a case study in psychology classes. Yes, really.

Anyway, let’s move on from him. The life Jessica has outside of Love Is Blind is rich and fruitful. She’s earning loads in her swanky job, and has a huge and gorgeous home to come home to.

Right, just how rich is Jessica from Love Is Blind season 10?

Jessica is a doctor. She works as an infectious disease physician. She’s the highest earner in the Love Is Blind cast this year, with an estimated salary of $280k.

As well as this, Jessica owns a massive $740k home – that we saw on the show. Her house is situated on 0.28 acres of land, and it boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

She has a kitchen with marble countertops, and plenty of entertaining space throughout the first floor. Upstairs she has a separate laundry room, walk-in closets, walk-in showers and a balcony. Her home also comes fit with a basement, two-car garage, and a back garden with a patio and lounge area. According to property records, she bought it for $740k in 2024.

If you put this together, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say her net worth is around the $1million mark. I think she’ll be just fine without Chris.

