Love Is Blind’s Jessica is secretly mega rich, so here’s just how loaded she really is

Chris, who?

Hayley Soen

Jessica might not have found her dream man during Love Is Blind season 10, but her life is rich in so many other ways. She really doesn’t need a man like Chris, that’s for sure.

Things between Jessica Barrett and Chris Fusco were never going to work out after his dumb pilates comment about her lifestyle. Which was just even more of a ridiculous thing to say to her when you remember she’s an actual doctor. The less said about his “speech” the better, but let’s just summarise it by saying it was so awful, Chris is now being used as a case study in psychology classes. Yes, really.

Anyway, let’s move on from him. The life Jessica has outside of Love Is Blind is rich and fruitful. She’s earning loads in her swanky job, and has a huge and gorgeous home to come home to.

Right, just how rich is Jessica from Love Is Blind season 10?

Jessica is a doctor. She works as an infectious disease physician. She’s the highest earner in the Love Is Blind cast this year, with an estimated salary of $280k.

As well as this, Jessica owns a massive $740k home – that we saw on the show. Her house is situated on 0.28 acres of land, and it boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Jessica and Chris at her home in Love Is Blind season 10

via Netflix

She has a kitchen with marble countertops, and plenty of entertaining space throughout the first floor. Upstairs she has a separate laundry room, walk-in closets, walk-in showers and a balcony. Her home also comes fit with a basement, two-car garage, and a back garden with a patio and lounge area. According to property records, she bought it for $740k in 2024.

If you put this together, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say her net worth is around the $1million mark. I think she’ll be just fine without Chris.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Here’s every type of student you’ll encounter in a Liverpool lecture – bad vibes edition

Rosie Lucas

Get your tuna mayo sandwich away from my laptop pls x

Durham University staff to begin industrial action over increased workloads

Sarah Crooks

UCU argues ‘Hundreds of jobs have been lost and the university is relying on the free labour of those who stay’

Students and staff at London Metropolitan University protest against plans to axe 120 jobs

Katie Gibb

The university will issue formal notices of redundancy in March

University of Manchester offers support after weapons incident at Manchester Central Mosque

Grace Ellen

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon

Hey Liverpool social secs! Here are the best themes for your upcoming student socials

Maia Traverse

Wednesday nights have never looked better

Cambridge SU delays postgraduate presidential election results after disqualifying candidate

Giancarlo Mempouo

Roman Shainskyi was removed from the election following complaints he interfered with voting

Expert reveals shocking reason you might be single, and it’s to do with your phone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a major ick

Zoo

Keepers share tragic 400-word Punch news as they reveal the future plans for stuffed toy

Kieran Galpin

Anyone want to go halves on a flight to Japan?

What on earth is boy kibble, the aggressively beige TikTok food trend?!

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer girl dinner

Who were Nicholas Braimbridge and Tony Cooper? As Bridgerton pays touching tribute to them

Hayley Soen

Season four was dedicated to them

