The wages the Love Is Blind season 10 cast made in jobs before the show reveal biggest earners

Wages and work has come up a lot during Love Is Blind season 10. Love might be blind, but can it exist beyond people’s finances? In this case, honestly maybe not.

How much money people are making has been a deal breaker for some of our favourite couples. DeVonta and Brittany sat down to discuss outgoings, and there was lots of talk about a difference in lifestyle between Jessica and Chris. But let’s be real, that was the least of their worries.

Here’s a rundown of the Love Is Blind season 10 cast, ranked by the estimated wages they were making in their jobs before the show.

Emma Betsinger – $42k

Emma works in retail merchandising. Right now, she is a merchant at Abercrombie & Fitch. She’s worked there for nearly seven years, using her degree in marketing. As per Glassdoor, the average salary for a retail merchandiser is $42k per year in Ohio.

Chris Fusco – $70k

Chris is an account executive, which holds an average salary in Ohio of $70k. Chris’ finances have been up in the air, as it’s been claimed he’s been sued for allegedly failing to pay over $60k in credit card debt. It’s been reported that Chris was accused of owing a total of $63k after two separate credit card companies filed lawsuits in 2024.

Brittany Wicker – $71k

Brittany is a registered nurse. According to IncredibleHealth, registered nurses in Ohio earn an average of $71k per year (or $34.44 per hour). However, the average salary for this in US overall is just under $83k. So, Ohio is 13 per cent lower than the national average, and Brittany could be earning more elsewhere!

Connor Spies – $75k

Connor is an account manager at Dumpsters.com. Connor did say in the pods that he “sells dumpsters” and he meant it. It’s estimated he could be earning around $75k. He may also be earning commission.

Alex Henderson – Who the hell knows, but maybe $80k

Alex has a million jobs. Financial sales? Crypto? Does he own a gym? Work at a casino? Is he still a fisherman on the side? Your guess is honestly as good as mine. If he’s working all of these jobs like his timeline sometimes suggests, he may well be a millionaire.

But I have to work with something. The show refers to him as a working in “financial sales” which carries an average salary of $80k in Ohio. But, who even knows his actual location, either.

Christine Hamilton – $86k

Christine is a speech language pathologist, and can expect to be earning $86k per year. But to be honest, what more does she need when she has Vic?

Ashley Carpenter – $88k

Ashley works as a claims quality manager, which in Ohio holds an average salary of $88k. There’s been a lot of talk about moving states with Alex, and she said she was hoping for a rise recently, so let’s hope she got it!

Vic St. John – $99k

There’s no estimating here, because Vic’s salary is literally listed on the Ohio State University website. To be exact, he is currently earning $99,763.33 as an assistant professor there. Vic has worked at Ohio State for nearly three years, and prior to this, he held the same position at Saint Louis University.

Jordan Faeth – $117k

The average salary for an account executive is $117k per year in Ohio, as per Glassdoor. Currently, Jordan is specialising in data security at a company called OpenText.

Amber Morrison – $121k

Straight after Jordan is Amber. As a certified nurse practitioner in Ohio, she’s estimated to be earning around $121k. She may also make more if she does any overtime hours.

Brianna McNees – $158k

Bri is a senior merchant at Bath & Body Works. A senior merchant in Ohio earns an estimated average salary of approximately $158k a year, according to Glassdoor. On the side of her highly-paid job, Bri flips properties and invests in them with her dad.

DeVonta Anderson – $189k

DeVonta is a mortgage loan officer. He’s currently an executive loan officer for Rocket Mortgage. The average base salary for this role in Ohio is $189k. On top of this, as he said on the show, DeVonta’s monthly pay packet can change based on commission.

Mike Gibney – $268k

I don’t know how many hours Mike has in his day, but he has two full-time jobs. Yes, both full-time. As well as being a full-time vehicle sales manager, he also holds down a job full-time as a mortgage loan officer. That’s what his LinkedIn states, anyway.

So, I guess we have to combine the two. A full-time vehicle sales manager is estimated to be earning $79k, whilst a mortgage loan officer has an estimated wage of a whopping $189k, according to Indeed.

Jessica Barrett – $280k

Jessica is a literal doctor, which makes Chris’ comments towards her even more ridiculous – if that’s possible. She’s the highest earner in the cast this year, with an estimated salary of $280k.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now.