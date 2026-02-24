Investigating what the Love Is Blind season 10 cast actually do for jobs, according to LinkedIn

2 hours ago

As Love Is Blind season 10 has progressed, more talk about the cast members and their jobs has happened. It becomes a thing every year. The cast members are always a little broad when describing what they do for work, and money and finances comes up in conversation without fail.

We finally have some answers as to what Alex really does for his many, many jobs, and people from Vic’s work are all over his profile complimenting him. Obviously!

Here are the jobs of the Love Is Blind season 10 cast, according to those who have LinkedIn profiles explaining all.

Connor Spies

Connor works in account management. According to his LinkedIn, he’s currently enterprise account manager at Dumpsters.com. He’s held this position for three years. The company is exactly what it sounds like, it’s waste management. Connor did say in the pods that he “sells dumpsters” and he meant it.

There’s been a bit of confusion regarding his job as new episodes have dropped. He mentioned being “blue collar” and then hardly ever reporting into work. On Reddit, someone who claims they know someone who works with him, said: “Connor has a nice cushy wfh job.”

Ashley Carpenter

Ashley has a wonderful third-person bio describing herself as a claims quality manager. She describes herself as: “A business-minded, sales professional with a broad consumer marketing background. I thrive at solving complex problems, uncovering new insights for creative business opportunities, and driving a team of diverse perspectives towards a unified vision.

“I specialise in exceeding expectations and maximising efficiency for meeting goals. As a passionate team-oriented leader, I am ready to contribute my talents in a challenging environment dedicated to the development and success of others.”

Ashley currently works at Progressive Insurance, and has been there for four years.

Jordan Faeth

I wish I could endorse Jordan for absolutely everything. He has a very slick LinkedIn, and is verified with Premium. Jordan is super active on there, commenting on posts, sharing links, and he has over 500 connections.

Currently, Jordan is an account executive, specialising in data security at a company called OpenText. It focuses on Cloud and AI services. Jordan has been endorsed for skills such as problem solving, sales processes and communication. He has also had one glowing recommendation in which a co-worker described Jordan as “hard working” and said any company would be “lucky to land him”.

Brianna McNees

Bri is a senior merchant at Bath & Body Works. She has stayed loyal to the company for over seven years, working her way up. On the side of her highly-paid job, Bri flips properties and invests in them with her dad. Before flipping homes, Bri got a diploma from Kenowa Hills, and a BA in psychology and sociology from University of Michigan.

Mike Gibney

“My proficiency in customer relationship management allows me to provide tailored solutions that consistently exceed client expectations, fostering long-term loyalty and satisfaction,” Mike proudly says on his LinkedIn profile. “I excel in orchestrating the sales process and maintaining precise inventory records, ensuring seamless operations and timely deliveries.”

As well as being a full-time vehicle sales manager, he also holds down a job full-time as a mortgage loan officer. How many hours does he have in his day?

Brittany Wicker

Brittany is a registered nurse. Her LinkedIn is a bit more personal, less corporate. She says on there: “I have years of High Risk OB and Labor and Delivery nursing experience. I love what I do and being able to be a part of such a special moment in people’s lives!”

She’s held her current position for over seven years, and prior to nursing worked at Chick-fil-A for four years!

Vic St. John

Vic is currently an assistant professor at The Ohio State University. According to his profile, he’s worked there for nearly three years. Prior to this, he held the same position at Saint Louis University. As you’d expect, Vic’s LinkedIn is full of rave reviews of how much of a wonderful person he is to work with. “A joy” and “exceptional” are how some colleagues described him.

A bunch of his college students have come forward and shared what Vic is really like, whilst he’s been on Love Is Blind. “A true gentleman,” one said. I’m crying.

Amber Morrison

Amber knows she’s that girl. What makes me say that? All the letters she has after her name on LinkedIn. Amber Morrison, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, to be precise. These are all different acronyms from her work in nursing.

An MSN is a Master of Science in Nursing, and APRN stands for Advanced Practice Registered Nurses. FNP is a family nurse practitioner and BC stands for Board Certification. Basically, she’s as legit as they come. Amber currently works at a hospital in Ohio, where she has been for nearly 12 years.

Emma Betsinger

Emma works in retail merchandising. Right now, she is a merchant at Abercrombie & Fitch. She’s worked there for nearly seven years, using her degree in marketing.

“With a passion for analytics, fashion, and cross-functional collaboration, I bring a multifaceted approach to product strategy and development,” her LinkedIn explains. “At Abercrombie & Fitch, I’ve had the opportunity to grow across multiple brands and categories—starting with Men’s Bottoms, transitioning into Women’s Activewear, and currently leading within Kids Girl’s Bottoms.”

Now, she just needs to add a profile picture!

DeVonta Anderson

DeVonta doesn’t have a LinkedIn, but he does have another work profile. His title of a “loan officer” is quite broad, and this shares loads more. DeVonta is an executive loan officer for Rocket Mortgage. “With nearly two years of being in the mortgage industry, I am an experienced residential mortgage professional,” his profile states.

It’s full of five star reviews from people he has worked with. He is described as “wonderful”, “amazing” and having gone “above and beyond”.

Alex Henderson

According to the show, Alex might work in financial sales, he might also be a soccer coach, or he might also be a nomad. Who knows! When he met Ashley’s dad, Alex said he “spends his days making money day trading.” Every 20 minutes, this man has a different job.

Apparently Alex was recruited for Love Is Blind through LinkedIn, although that could just be a rumour, because I can’t find him for the life of me. That being said, he’s clarified his job status in an interview with US Weekly. It’s a lot.

“I worked at Merrill Lynch, after soccer ended, in Denver, went to Chicago, worked for a Canadian bank there called BMO for three years. COVID ended my career and gave me a severance package, which led me to traveling the world at a time where travel was difficult,” he said.

“I went to Australia. I took the severance package, and then I got jobs out there. I worked as a fisherman in the middle of Northern Territory, Australia, randomly. I got a job running a gym in Australia, and then I got a job as a casino dealer out there.”

He then explained he then came back to the States, and now work “just continues to roll”. Sure thing.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.