Love Is Blind’s Chris rents tiny one bedroom flat whilst Jessica owns huge $740k mansion

What we saw on the show was just the start

2 hours ago

Chris might want to rethink his comments, because Jessica really doesn’t need a man like him in her life. During the latest episodes of Love Is Blind, we saw the couples go back to their real life homes, and now more details about their living arrangements have been revealed.

In a hugely controversial moment, Chris told Jessica he didn’t think they had any “sexual chemistry”. He then made an attempt to justify his comments, shaming Jessica’s lifestyle in the same breath.

He said: “For me, just to be totally honest and without sounding like a f*cking d*ckhead, I don’t know how to say it. Like, in the normal world, I date people who f*cking do like CrossFit and sh*t. So I’m trying to like, I don’t know. Somebody who works out all the time and has a different type of, I don’t know.”

Chris then added: “It’s just someone who does f*cking pilates every day, or someone who’s working out every day. In those situations it’s hard for me to be like, physically, when we’re in that moment, into it.”

On the show, we saw a look at their homes, just as they’d had the awkward sit-down. Now, The Sun US has revealed more. According to the publication, Chris lives in “a tiny rental apartment” whereas Jessica owns “a massive $740k home”. They are definitely not the same.

It’s been reported Chris rents a 870-square-foot apartment for $1,945 a month, whilst Jessica owns an incredible home. Chris’ one-bedroom, one-bathroom flat is a 12-month lease, including a kitchen, a living area with a fireplace, a bedroom, and a bathroom. He also has access to a rooftop terrace, with a lounge area.

Jessica, on the other hand, has a massive home that is situated on 0.28 acres of land, and it boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

She has a kitchen with marble countertops, and plenty of entertaining space throughout the first floor. Upstairs she has a separate laundry room, walk-in closets, walk-in showers and a balcony.

But that’s not all. Her home comes fit with a basement, two-car garage, and a back garden with a patio and lounge area. According to property records, she bought it for $740k in 2024.

Chris’ finances have been up in the air, as it’s been claimed he’s been sued for allegedly failing to pay over $60k in credit card debt. It’s been reported that Chris was accused of owing a total of $63k after two separate credit card companies filed lawsuits in 2024.

Jessica, girl, I think you got out of this one.

