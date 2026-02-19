Chris’ ex from before Love Is Blind has spoken out again, and it just gets worse

Apparently, he said he was going on a work trip when it was actually reality TV

30 mins ago

TikToker Marta Stelmaszyk has claimed that she was dating Chris Fusco in the lead-up and during his time on Love Is Blind season 10.

In a tale as old as reality TV itself, the ex-girlfriend posted a few TikToks after seeing someone eerily familiar in the Netflix show.

“Let me introduce you to my ex-boyfriend: Chris. He claims he’s 5’8, but I’m not here to argue with delusions,” she scathed in a series of videos. “Are you in the market for a short white guy who is a walking red flag, and thinks he’s god’s gift because he owns two pairs of designer sneakers? Then step right up, cuz Chris is your man. Features include: Horrendous communication skills, will ghost you mid-sentence and reappear like nothing happened.”

We’ve now learned a little bit more about the timeline, and it’s awful.

Love Is Blind season 10 is Ohio, but Chris said he was in San Francisco

As reported by content creator Caitlin Marshall, who has been in communication with Marta, Love Is Blind’s Chris went on numerous dates with her before being cast in season 10. Around that time, he allegedly told her that he was going on a “business trip” to San Francisco but wouldn’t “have his phone the entire time.” He “ghosted” her soon after, going on his so-called trip.

Naturally, Marta was stunned to discover that he was still in Ohio. She wrote him off, but he allegedly slid back into her DMs after leaving the experiment.

Slight spoilers from here.

Now, here’s where the story gets even crazier. Apparently, after confessing that he wasn’t actually in San Francisco, Chris revealed that he was no longer with Jessica, whom he got engaged to on Love Is Blind. He and Marta made things official, but the relationship did not end well.

@bestiesbycaitlin Chris Coelen from Love is Blind season 10’s alleged ex girlfriend @Marta is claiming Chris was dating her all the way up to leaving for the pods, even allegedly telling her he was going on a business trip, when he was actually filming Love is Blind season 10! #loveisblindnetflix #loveisblindseason10 #loveisblindohio #realitytvdrama #fypusa ♬ original sound – Caitlin Marshall

“Yeah, you’re going to meet somebody? I hope they’re a doctor, I hope they make a lot of money because that’s your only hope in life,” Chris allegedly said in a video that Marta played on TikTok.

The drama is getting messier by the moment, and we are living for it.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Netflix and Chris have been approached for comment.

Featured image credit: Netflix/Marta Stelmaszyk