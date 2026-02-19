The Tab

Love Is Blind’s Keya and Tyler expose unaired messy details of *that* love triangle

There was a secret letter involved

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

After their dramatic pod love triangle, Keya and Tyler have broken down exactly what happened between them and Kevan in unaired moments of Love Is Blind.

In the first few episodes of Love Is Blind, we watched Keya and Tyler get to know Kevan at the same time, and his struggle to decide between the two. In the end, all the indecision led both girls to walk out of the relationship, leaving Kevan high and dry.

via Netflix

But now, both women have opened up on their side of the story, including key unaired context that makes the whole thing a lot less confusing. Speaking to Love Is Blind veteran AD on her What’s The Reality podcast, Tyler opened up about the moment she realised the other girl Kevan was seeing was Keya.

“The night before, we were told to write down what we wanted to eat the next day on our dates. When I walked in, Kevan had told me he lost his slip and could I write down what he wanted to eat on my piece of paper,” she said. “As I walk in, I hear Kiya say something to the effect of, ‘Hey, my date lost his slip, and then that’s what triggered the spiral of overthinking.”

When asked if it felt competitive between the two girls, they were both clear that their friendship came first.

via Netflix

“There was never a time that it felt like a competition, and I didn’t even know we were dating the same man until everything came to a head. It’s way more important to me to prioritise my sisterhood and relationships than a man,” Keya said.

During the infamous “redo” argument, when Tyler first left the pods with Kevan and thought she was about to leave the show, Keya wrote a letter for the producers to give to her.

“I don’t know what’s going on, babe, but I love you. We can talk about this later,” the letter said.

Thankfully, the two have remained friends throughout the journey, but their relationships with Kevan are definitely over.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image via YouTube

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

These 2026 fashion predictions might transport Edinburgh back to 2016

Parthivee Mukherji

Put your Morphe palettes back in the wardrobe, there will be no cut-creases

Lucinda’s ex slams her and Sean for going official in the Love Island All Stars villa

Claudia Cox

Er, he said he was praying for Sean…

Christine and Vic share how they *actually* felt about being sent to Malibu during Love Is Blind

Hayley Soen

They were told the day after their reveal

Love Islander Belle’s Dad follows the entire Trump family, AND anti-immigrant accounts

Hebe Hancock

There are many, many more

What the soc: The Tab tries Warwick University’s Rubik’s Cube society

Amelia Phillpotts

I was a complete beginner but still had fun

People call out Hailey Bieber for shamelessly using ‘risky’ ingredient in new Rhode face mask

Ellissa Bain

‘All she cares about is selling her consumerist product’

university of leeds student who could claim money over teaching over covid

Here’s exactly which students could claim money back from their unis over Covid and strikes

Claudia Cox

UCL reportedly paid out £21 million to students

King Charles

‘The law must take its course’: King Charles pens savage statement after brother Andrew’s arrest

Kieran Galpin

The police have his ‘full and wholehearted support’

Lancaster student jailed for attempting to steal nearly £50,000 from university applicants

Emma Netscher

If the fraud had been successful, it would have generated over £493,000 in illegal revenue

