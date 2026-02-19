Love Is Blind’s Keya and Tyler expose unaired messy details of *that* love triangle

43 mins ago

After their dramatic pod love triangle, Keya and Tyler have broken down exactly what happened between them and Kevan in unaired moments of Love Is Blind.

In the first few episodes of Love Is Blind, we watched Keya and Tyler get to know Kevan at the same time, and his struggle to decide between the two. In the end, all the indecision led both girls to walk out of the relationship, leaving Kevan high and dry.

But now, both women have opened up on their side of the story, including key unaired context that makes the whole thing a lot less confusing. Speaking to Love Is Blind veteran AD on her What’s The Reality podcast, Tyler opened up about the moment she realised the other girl Kevan was seeing was Keya.

“The night before, we were told to write down what we wanted to eat the next day on our dates. When I walked in, Kevan had told me he lost his slip and could I write down what he wanted to eat on my piece of paper,” she said. “As I walk in, I hear Kiya say something to the effect of, ‘Hey, my date lost his slip, and then that’s what triggered the spiral of overthinking.”

When asked if it felt competitive between the two girls, they were both clear that their friendship came first.

“There was never a time that it felt like a competition, and I didn’t even know we were dating the same man until everything came to a head. It’s way more important to me to prioritise my sisterhood and relationships than a man,” Keya said.

During the infamous “redo” argument, when Tyler first left the pods with Kevan and thought she was about to leave the show, Keya wrote a letter for the producers to give to her.

“I don’t know what’s going on, babe, but I love you. We can talk about this later,” the letter said.

Thankfully, the two have remained friends throughout the journey, but their relationships with Kevan are definitely over.

