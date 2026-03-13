This new reality show chains total strangers together 24/7, and it gets VERY awkward fast

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Jonathan Ross is back on reality TV with a brand new social experiment, but this time it’s a long way from The Traitors. It’s a bold reality show called Handcuffed, which pairs eight sets of complete strangers who have totally opposing opinions, lifestyles and beliefs, and literally chains them together.

They’ll be handcuffed to each other 24 hours a day.

Ross oversees the experiment, pairing up the couples and guiding them through the process as they attempt to reconcile their differences.

Throughout the six-part series, each pair must navigate daily life while physically attached. That means eating, dressing, travelling and even sleeping just inches away from someone they might completely clash with.

According to the official synopsis: “Shackled around the clock, the pairs will be sent on a road trip across our beautiful nation, in the hope they find common ground along the way. If a pair can last longest chained together, they’ll be in the running for a £100,000 jackpot – but if it proves too much and they demand to be unchained, their shot at the jackpot is gone.”

The couples, drawn from across the UK, represent wildly different views and personalities in modern Britain. The show essentially asks one question: Will the promise of a huge cash prize keep them together, or will their differences break them apart first?

And from the looks of it, things get messy pretty quickly.

Some pairings reportedly struggle almost immediately. In one dramatic moment, a 79-year-old baronet pushes a director and grabs bolt cutters to remove his handcuffs after producers refuse to give him his phone.

But one duo in particular has already got people talking.

Charlie, 44, a self-described “prude” and married mum, is paired with Rob, 32, an adult content creator who runs a full-time gay OnlyFans account.

The culture clash is obvious from the start, and it only gets more awkward. In a recent episode, Charlie is left deeply uncomfortable when the pair have to shower while still handcuffed together. Meanwhile, things get emotional back home when her husband breaks down in tears after discovering what Rob does for a living.

It’s uncomfortable, chaotic, and very bizarre, which is exactly what Channel 4 seems to be going for.

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Featured image credit: Channel 4