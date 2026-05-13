The Tab

Nottingham student believed he had the worst hangover, then suddenly couldn’t speak

He found out the truth after receiving a diagnosis

Eloise O'Neill | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

A Nottingham student was rushed to hospital after collapsing in his university house, unable to speak.

Ben Cornforth, who thought he was suffering the effects of a bad hangover, felt ill before collapsing in his bathroom. He told his girlfriend he was having trouble speaking.

Ben, now 24, told the Nottingham Post: “I was just at home watching TV with my uni housemates one Friday night when suddenly I couldn’t follow what was happening on the show and couldn’t speak. I felt totally out of it and dizzy. When I went to the toilet, the room felt like it was spinning and I fell over.

“I lived with my girlfriend at the time, so I said to her, ‘I don’t want to alarm you, but I can’t talk’. But I was speaking slowly and I wasn’t coherent. I was also mixing up words. At first, I tried to hide the issues because I’d been drinking the night before, so I thought I was just having the worst hangover possible.”

Ben was concerned he was having a stroke and phoned 111. After an overnight stay in hospital, a CT scan revealed that he had something unusual on his brain. Ben had an MRI scan shortly afterward.

Two weeks later, the results revealed that he had a benign tumour on his language centre. Doctors suspected that it had been there for most of his life, so it was safe to leave it. Ben was given anti-seizure medication and continued with university life.

He said: “The fact it was always there didn’t make a massive difference; it was just good news at this point, given how bad it could have been.”

However, after suffering two more seizures, a follow-up scan revealed that he needed brain surgery. In May 2023, Ben underwent a six-hour craniotomy surgery so pieces of the tumour could be extracted for biopsy.

Nottingham, UK, via Unsplash

Ben suffered side effects of the surgery such as being unable to read and struggling to follow conversations.

The biopsy results revealed that Ben had stage 4 brain cancer at just 21 years old. He moved back home to Birmingham to be closer to family. A meeting at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital made him realise the severity of his diagnosis.

After six weeks of radiotherapy and chemotherapy, followed by a year of taking chemotherapy tablets, Ben began to recover.

He said: “My whole process going through treatment and with recovery was to always have things as normal as possible. I know I’ll need more treatment in future, but for now I am off treatment and feeling happy and healthy. I try to make the most of every day.”

Ben joined the Teenage Cancer Trust‘s Youth Advisory Group and in April he ran the London Marathon, raising £10,000 for the charity.

He said: “After being diagnosed, I would have never imagined I could have done it, but it felt incredible at the end. I think the reaction from my friends and family made me feel proud I’d been able to finish.

“I think because being active has been just a big part of dealing with my diagnosis, it felt like a celebration day of the whole last three years with all of my friends and family. It also felt so much better doing things through the charity and knowing how the money will now be spent rather than just running myself.”

If you have been affected by the content of this article, Nottingham students can call the Nottingham SU Nightline on 01159514985 or contact the Nottingham Trent mental health support team on +44 (0)115 848 6623.

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Unsplash

More on: University
Eloise O'Neill | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Nottingham Trent study suggests dog owners are missing these signs their pet is in pain

Nottingham student loses university place after he was caught selling c*caine at Rock City

Nottingham University accused of paying security firm to ‘spy’ on pro-Palestine students

Latest
What happens if you press all three pedals in a car at once

Someone asked what happens if you press all three pedals in a car, and I’m slightly blown away

Hayley Soen

I’d never even thought about this before

Birmingham nightclub’s licence suspended following double stabbing at weekend rave

Ffion Williams

The violence at Luna Springs resulted in two men being rushed to hospital

Birmingham City University faces backlash over plans to close black studies course

Cassandra Fong

More than 100 academics and campaigners have urged the university to reverse its decision

University of Bristol completes ‘landmark’ £500m Temple Quarter Campus

Harry Gillingham

The University of Bristol has completed its £500 million Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus ahead of the September intake, with the new development set to strengthen research, innovation and regional economic growth.

Manchester rapist who attacked three students dies in ‘Monster Mansion’ jail

Alisa Pasha

Akiel Flemming’s death investigation remains ongoing

Manchester graduate, 24, dies after being left in hospital with ‘unconnected’ oxygen mask

Alisa Pasha

Paramedics said she was just ‘overreacting’

GB News’ Sophie Corcoran sues charity creating internships for black grads over ‘inequality’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The lawsuit has created a huge debate

Man arrested in Manchester’s gay village for making explosive device

Alisa Pasha

Police say the incident is not terror related

Leeds University grad attacked in hotel room after ‘faulty locks’ let intruder gain access

Lucy Eason

23-year-old Ellie Turner was visiting her old uni city to attend a festival

Nottingham student believed he had the worst hangover, then suddenly couldn’t speak

Eloise O'Neill

He found out the truth after receiving a diagnosis

TikTok has spotted a genius way you can ‘tell when Gia is lying’ on MAFS Australia 2026

Hayley Soen

I’m rewatching every episode immediately

Here’s how to see your most-streamed artist ever on Spotify, with new Party of the Year

Ellissa Bain

It’s like Wrapped but for all time

From societies to Skins: What I learnt in first year at Bristol Uni

Maddison Lee

Advice from a no longer silly little fresher

Gordon Ramsay addressed dog pee pad incident at restaurant, and his response is so surprising

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

A TikTok of a dog ‘peeing’ at his restaurant has 20m views

All the juicy details about the TWO secret extra MAFS Australia 2026 reunion episodes

Hayley Soen

It’s not over yet

This is the reason explosive bride Brook wasn’t at the MAFS Australia reunion dinner party

Ellissa Bain

She would have brought even more drama

‘I don’t want to be here’: Love Island’s Dejon’s vulnerable cry for help after hate comments

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He shared his mental health struggle in new post

‘I lost something special’: Steven admits he massively regrets breaking up with Rachel after MAFS

Hayley Soen

I need them back together

The ‘disgusting’ texts Bec sent Steph after MAFS reunion dinner party, and her mature reply

Ellissa Bain

She messaged her at 12.31am that night

Exposed: The full texts and *that* bikini picture sent between Stephanie and Danny on MAFS

Hayley Soen

Bec made such a big deal over the picture