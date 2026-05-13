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Gordon Ramsay addressed dog pee pad incident at restaurant, and his response is so surprising

A TikTok of a dog ‘peeing’ at his restaurant has 20m views

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
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Gordon Ramsay has responded to the viral TikTok that claimed one of his restaurants allowed a dog to urinate inside, and his response is so unexpected.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay operates over 90 restaurants across the world, but the most acclaimed are those in his home city. American lifestyle influencer Gizzelle Cade posted a TikTok about her experience at Gordon’s Pizza restaurant in London. The first TikTok appeared to show a small dog on a pee pad inside the restaurant.

“Reason #4 not to eat at a Gordon Ramsay restaurant… dog is allowed to pee and sh*t inside. Manager said it’s fine (we left),” the video caption said.

@gizzellecade

Is this normal in London? Since when did dog friendly mean no hygiene at a restaurant ?‼️ Not only did we notify management & leave but manager charged us full bill with 15% service charge… The two ladies with dogs continued to dine. Husband, baby, and myself left… @Gordon Ramsay @Gordon Ramsay Restaurants #gordonramsay #london #pizza #uklife #londonrestaurants

♬ original sound – Gizzelle Cade

Gizzelle emphasised in a follow-up TikTok, claiming that the dog had urinated and defecated in the restaurant, forcing her to leave. The video now has over a million likes.

“This is the Gordon Ramsay pizza restaurant in London, and I want to tell you guys, never come eat here. I’m sitting at this restaurant enjoying a beautiful evening,” she said. “I look up, and I see some woman with a dog on a wee wee pad taking a piss and a sh*t.”

She claimed: “I tell the lady who’s working about it, but she doesn’t do anything about it. The manager was there the entire time, but he said nothing. Beyond disgusting for a Gordon Ramsay London restaurant where he’s from. ”

@gizzellecade

Is this how London restaurants do dining??‼️@Gordon Ramsay your staff needs health inspector classes On what’s acceptable #london #londonrestaurant #gordonramsay #fyp #restaurant

♬ original sound – Gizzelle Cade

The incident caused a frenzy on TikTok and sparked a broader conversation about whether dogs should be allowed in places where we eat in general. TMZ was able to get a response from Gordon, who defended his restaurant and denied that the incident ever took place.

“What we have seen is the CCTV footage, and under no circumstances did that dog do a pee or a poo—so exaggerated, and as always, clickbait. Dogs are welcome outside and on the terrace of the restaurant.”

So, despite the public outrage, it looks like dogs won’t be banned from Gordon’s restaurants any time soon.

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Featured image via TikTok

More on: Food TikTok Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
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