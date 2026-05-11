Benedict Cumberbatch gets into ‘peak British’ street row with fellow cyclist in London

One X user called it the ‘BBC drama that accidentally spilled onto the streets’

5 hours ago

Benedict Cumberbatch found himself at the centre of a very British confrontation this week when a fellow cyclist chased him down to accuse him of running a red light (and the whole thing was caught on camera!)

The incident unfolded at around 5.30pm on Tuesday on St Pancras Road in central London.

According to witnesses, Benedict was riding his cargo e-bike when another cyclist, clad in burgundy trousers and a balaclava, began pursuing him.

The masked rider reportedly called out: “I knew you were going to do that,” before the actor dismounted and crossed the street to confront him directly.

What followed was a ten-minute standoff that left onlookers stunned and frankly, a little entertained.

In video footage of the exchange, the masked cyclist can be heard shouting: “You’re deluded. You’re lying. I was behind you the entire time.”

Benedict fired back: “Dude, you verbally abused me.”

The accuser then responded with a mocking crying gesture: “Oh no, I verbally abused the guy who completely repeatedly broke the law,” to which Benedict replied “I did it once.”

The argument reportedly went back and forth multiple times, with the cyclist accusing Benedict of going through a zebra crossing and running three lights—claims the actor flatly denied.One witness who captured the confrontation described it as “such a pompous road rage it almost felt like it had been staged.” They added that, despite the meltdown, Benedict “still managed to charm everyone watching.”

The scene drew quite a crowd, with the pair blocking the cycle lane as bemused Londoners looked on. At one point, two schoolchildren approached and asked “Is that Dr Strange?”, referencing Benedict’s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor politely told them: “Not at the moment. In a minute,” before posing for a selfie once his masked adversary had departed.

The internet, predictably, has had a field day, with one X user calling it the “BBC drama that accidentally spilled onto the streets.”

“This is so Alan Partridge coded,” one Reddit user wrote, while another declared: “Lmao, this post and these comments are peak Britain.”

A third joked it was “A spot of the much-feared British road bother,” and on X, one user simply labelled it “Road rage, English-style.”

Whether Benedict actually committed any cycling offences remains unclear. But one thing is certain: Only in Britain could a Hollywood star end up in a prolonged pavement dispute with a balaclava-wearing cycling vigilante, and still find time to take photos with fans afterwards.

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Featured image via SWNS