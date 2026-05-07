King’s College London students raise almost £1,000 for charity by hosting open mic event

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King’s College London (KCL) students have raised almost £1,000 for charity by hosting an open mic event.

While gigging might mean taking part in performing at live shows, in regular open mics or battle of the bands events at pubs, the occasion on 6th February was unique, being a charity night gathering talented KCL students to perform in order to raise money for refugees.

Inspired by KCL Football Society, which had organised a charity match in support of UK for UNHCR earlier this year, the UN Refugee Agency, KCL International Relations Society, and KCL Politics Society co-hosted an open mic night for comedians, poets, rappers, and even bagpipers to showcase their talents before a large audience at Gold Bar, COLAB Tower in London.

The event was joined by 20 other societies as well as students from different universities across London and attendees enjoyed a night of talent performances with friends, all whilst raising money in the process.

There was also a raffle with amazing prizes, including UNHCR merch and Politics Society boat party tickets.

Speaking about the event, KCL Politics Society president Will Andrews, and the Vice President of KCL International Relations Society Jenny Hurst, said: “While raising money for charity was, of course, incredibly rewarding and a key motivation from the outset, one of the most unexpectedly rewarding aspects of organising this event was seeing the personal impact it had on the students involved.”

They added: “Hearing from some of the performers that this was their first opportunity to showcase their talent to a large audience was truly special.”

When asked about their advice for those wanting to host similar charity events, they said people should “go all in on outreach and storytelling. We found that engaging people creatively around campus not only helped sell tickets but also sparked real conversations about why supporting refugees matters.”

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Featured image via Ellie Gidlow