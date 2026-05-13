People are only just finding out the dirty meaning behind the Queen of Spades tattoo

3 hours ago

If you were thinking about getting a Queen of Spades tattoo, you might want to reconsider. The ink actually has a really filthy hidden meaning, and you don’t want to accidentally be sending a subliminal message without even meaning to.

It’s not just any queen of spades tattoo though, it’s a very particular kind. The ink in question is a large black Spade symbol, like in a deck of playing cards, with the letter “Q” carved out the middle of it.

Any other kind of queen of spades tattoo, like a full playing card or a spade symbol with the letter “Q” underneath are safe. Phew! So, what does it mean? Well, apparently, if a woman sporting a Queen of Spades tattoo means she’s looking for a man to have sex with, and has a preference for black men. Usually, the ink is on the hip, bum or ankle.

To be honest, nobody has any idea where this hidden meaning actually came from or if it’s even true, but it’s been circling internet subcultures for years now as a secret, filthy fetish symbol. So, it’s probably best to avoid that design. Unless that’s the message you’re trying to spread, that is.

“They usually identify with a Black spade tattoo with a Q inside of it. Design and aesthetic varies, but they’re typically found on the butt, just above it, on a hip or thigh, or another intimate area, as a way to signify that person either prefers or exclusively has sex with only black men. I don’t know the history behind it, but it is a thing,” one person on Reddit said.

Someone else agreed: “It is usually kept hidden but when exposed, it basically means that those women are looking for sex exclusively with black men at that moment.” Now wait until you find out what the black band tattoo means.

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