It turns out the Love Island boys knew Charleen was coming in and were ‘egging’ Sean on?!

3 hours ago

After getting dumped from the Love Island villa, Tommy has revealed the boys knew Charleen Murphy was going into the villa and were joking around to Sean that the bombshell would make him and Lola “crumble”. Wait, what?!

The Irish influencer is one of the girls in Casa Amor, but rumours that she was going into the villa emerged around the end of May. By that point, the OG Islanders were already in their holding villas without their phones, so they had no idea who was going in.

However, the bombshells, like Tommy, were still in the outside world getting wind of all the rumours. And they saw people saying Charleen was going in. When they entered, the bombshells informed the OGs about what was being said on the outside, as they always do, and Charleen was a hot topic of conversation.

Speaking to Maya Jama on Aftersun on Sunday night, Tommy revealed: “The boys were all egging him on. We were kind of manifesting Charleen coming in for him. We were lying in the bedroom, all the boys, lying on the beds saying Charleen’s gonna be your weak spot. This is what’s gonna make you crumble.”

Maya Jama quickly questioned, “So wait, you knew Charleen was coming in?” and Tommy replied: “Well she was the first rumoured girl so we were kind of always joking about it, saying Charleen’s coming, Fitzy she’s gonna get you.” We haven’t seen any of this on screen.

It sounds like the boys have never really liked Lola and Sean together, and maybe Fitzy isn’t as head over heels for Lola as it seems if he’s happy for the guys to joke about him dating other girls. The plot thickens.

“But it looks like she’s gonna get Kavan from what I’ve seen. Maybe Fitzy might get a bit jealous and then try and move on [to Charleen]. I think he might still do it to be honest. He might backtrack,” Tommy continued. “They [Sean and Lola] seem very tight together, but you never know in that environment. Time away from the girls. It does things to you, that environment.”

People have been doubting Sean and Lola’s connection for weeks. And it looks like everyone might be right.

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Featured image credit: ITV