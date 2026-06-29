‘It’s boring’: What filming for Casa Amor is *really* like, from an Islander who was there

There are different rules for Islanders during this part of the show

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For the viewers at home, Casa Amor is one of the most intense parts of Love Island each year. But, according a former Love Island cast member who was there for Casa Amor, filming isn’t half as much fun as what we see at home.

Speaking exclusively to The Tab in collaboration with Mecca Bingo, Jessy Potts has revealed all about what it’s really like to be on the show during the second villa twist.

Casa Amor can be really boring to film

While to us it’s drama from start to finish, Jessy explained that behind the scenes Casa Amor is a bit up and down. “It can be fun, but it can also be a bit boring,” she told The Tab.

“When the main villa is being filmed, Casa Amor has to be on pause because they don’t have enough cameras and crew to record every conversation in both villas at the same time. So it’s kind of like taking turns. Half the day you’re just chilling, with the girls on their own and the boys on their own.”

That being said, it’s a welcomed break to be away from the boys (of course). She added: “At the same time, when we did Casa Amor, we loved it. Ours was a bit like a girls’ holiday, to be fair. The boys really weren’t getting much attention on our side.

“We were just having a great time with the girls. We’d had a lot of drama before Casa Amor happened, with me and Grace and everything that was going on, so we all just had a great time bonding. We were laughing so much and having mini dance parties with just the girls.”

The worst part of Casa is ‘the fear’

Jessy explained what the worst part of filming Casa Amor is, and explained it’s the fear of what could be going on at the main Love Island villa. Very fair.

“We actually loved the experience, but it is intense because you have no idea what’s going on in the main villa,” she said. “The fear of the unknown is probably the worst part.”

There are different rules for the Islanders at this point on the show

There are strict rules for the Islanders during Love Island. And while those rules still apply during filming for Casa, there are extra logistics that come into play here.

When asked about the different rules for Casa Amor, Jessy explained: “If you go to Casa Amor, you actually have to do a mini recoupling before you go back to the main villa, which is never shown.

“The girls stand up and have to say who they’ve chosen from the Casa Amor boys and explain why. If you’ve decided to stick with your partner in the main villa, you have to explain that as well.

“Obviously the only recoupling that gets shown is the main one with Maya, because we have to be able to tell the Casa Amor boys whether we’ve chosen them or not, we do a whole mini recoupling that just never gets shown.

“The Casa Amor boys know who’s coming back and who’s not, that was really weird because I didn’t know if it was ever going to be shown or not. I had to do a whole speech explaining why I wasn’t choosing any of them.”

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