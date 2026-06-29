The Tab

The full and dark story behind why Gabriel was axed from Love Island and won’t return

He appeared last night, but won’t be back

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Over the weekend, just as we were prepping for Casa Amor to kick off, it was revealed Gabriel from Love Island 2026 had already been axed from the show. We hadn’t even seen him make his entrance, before it was announced he’d been kicked out.

At first, it was reported that ITV had been made aware of a “situation in his past” and as soon as this had come to light, told him to leave the villa. A spokesperson for Love Island told The Tab: “Gabriel has now left the villa and will not be returning.” He was shown in Sunday’s episode, but will now no longer be on the show.

Now, more details about the real reason he was removed have been shared, and it’s dark. It would seem Gabriel was tied up in a stabbing case when he was younger. According to The Sun, he is named in the court documents relating to the conviction of Vitor Mazzer.

Gabriel axed from Love Island 2026

via ITV

Vitor Mazzer was found guilty of two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, following a party in London, on New Year’s Eve 2019.

As per the publication, court documents state Gabriel had attended the party too. Court documents state that two victims had an altercation with Gabriel, before Mazzer stabbed them. At the time, Gabriel was 17.

He was not charged with any offence, and this judgement makes no finding of wrongdoing against him. Meanwhile, Mazzer was jailed for 42 months and had an appeal against conviction refused in April 2024.

According to further court documents, seen by The Tab, the party had been largely made up of former students of two different rival schools, which may have been the cause of some of the tensions.

As Gabriel entered the Love Island villa last night, he introduced himself as being 24, and from London. It’s not believed he will make any further appearances on the show.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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