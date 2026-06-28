The Tab

Breaking: Another Islander has been REMOVED from the Love Island 2026 villa

A ‘situation in his past’ has come to light

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Another Islander has been removed from the Love Island 2026 villa. Gabriel is set to be joining tonight as part of Casa Amor, but it’s now been confirmed he has already been kicked off the show.

Gabriel Garland has been removed from the villa, with The Sun reporting this was due to ITV’s attention being drawn to a situation in his past. The situation was not clear from his background checks while casting for the show.

It’s not clear what the situation is, but it is understood that as soon as ITV was made aware of it, he was removed from the villa. Gabriel will still appear in tonight’s episode.

A spokesperson for ITV told The Tab: “Gabriel has now left the villa and will not be returning.”

Love Island 2026

via ITV

This comes after it was made clear George, who left the show earlier this season, was also told to leave by producers. It was reported he had used an offensive slur in the villa.

Elsewhere, tonight on the show Casa Amor kicks off. While relaxing on the daybeds, Yasmin receives a text. “Islanders, can you really sense how well you know your partner? It’s time to test your connections in today’s challenge ‘Touch of Love’,” it explains.

In the garden, the girls stand in a line wearing blindfolds and noise cancelling headphones while the boys prepare to get stuck into the game. But not all is as it seems as Maya Jama sneaks in to get the boys’ attention and gives them other instructions!

“You need to head out of the villa quickly…” she says. “There’s a car waiting for you outside.” The boys are buzzing as they eagerly run out of the cilla and hop into cars marked ‘Casa’.

Once they’ve left, the girls remain lined up on the lawn with no idea what’s going on. Thinking the game with the boys is about to begin, Maya taps Jasmine to get her attention and subsequently reveals to her and the rest of the girls that the real game is just getting started and the boys have instead left for Casa Amor.

“But don’t worry,” she tells them. “I have six brand new boys for you.” After the boys enter the villa, Maya leaves the girls, telling them to enjoy their time getting to know the new boys!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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