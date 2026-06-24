The Tab
The Love Island 2026 girls who have footballer exes

All of the footballer exes the Love Island 2026 girlies have had, revealed

They thought they could get away with not saying names on the show, huh?

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

During a game of Never Have I Ever, the Love Island 2026 girlies admitted to having a string of footballer exes between them. They’re clearly well connected.

Just as one said she’s dated a footballer, more and more of the girls piped up about their former flames. Honestly, I don’t think they really need the villa.

Despite not naming any names during the game, the footballer exes of the Love Island 2026 girls have been tracked down. Here’s what we know.

Jasmine dated Héctor Bellerín for around three years

via Instagram

Prior to the villa, Jasmine dated Spanish footballer Héctor Bellerín. They were together for three years, and appear to have ended around 2021.

Speaking of the breakup, she said: “That relationship was so long ago, I don’t think about it anymore. It was a very healthy and lovely relationship and I suppose it did prepare me a little for high profile things but my main preparation has come from my mum and my sister and my friends. I have a huge support network.”

She added: “There’s not really any drama or anything interesting to say about it because we both just have a lot of love for each other. And I’m really excited to hopefully find something again, and something really exciting and honest.”

Priya was with Tyias Browning

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ty Browning (@tybrowning)

Priya said she had dated a footballer from Manchester, who played in Shanghai. There aren’t really many of those around. Plus, someone who fits the bill follows her on Instagram.

It would appear Priya used to date Tyias Browning, who is a defender for Chinese Super League club Shanghai Port. He’s actually from Liverpool, not Manchester, but we’ll let Priya off for that. The Sun has confirmed this is the secret man she was referring to.

It’s been rumoured Mica once date Jobe Bellingham

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jobe (@jobebellingham)

Mica claimed she has dated a couple of NFL players and some footballers. People now think they’ve cracked the code, and are saying that Jude Bellingham’s younger brother Jobe liked one of her Instagram posts in the past. However, if he ever did do it is up the air – the like isn’t actually there.

Angelista has dated players from the Premier League and Championship

Angelista claimed to have dated footballers from the Premier League and Championship. There are wild rumours one of her exes could be Arsenal and England winger Noni Madueke, but there’s no actual evidence out there.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Samraj and Priya on Love Island 2026

We’re not taking what Samraj has done to Priya on Love Island seriously – it needs calling out

The wages the Love Island 2026 cast earned in jobs before the show reveal who needs fame boost

Inside three-year relationship Jasmine had with majorly famous footballer before Love Island 2026

Latest

Summer lookbook: What Birmingham students are wearing in the sun

Bella Avanzato

Forget the 2:1, it’s time to win the Selly fashion wars

Um, people found photos of Love Island’s Tommy getting married?! So here’s what’s going on

Ellissa Bain

His ‘wife’ looks like Priya

Taylor Parker life death row now

Inside Taylor Parker’s day-to-day life on death row as she spends 22 hours locked up in her cell

Suchismita Ghosh

Although her life is extremely restricted, she does have access to some activities

qs rankings employability russell group universities

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis in QS employability rankings 2027 – Imperial and Oxbridge lead

Zoe Lavender

Durham scores 94.7 for employer reputation – but just 52.7 for graduate employment outcomes, a 42 point gap between how employers rate it and how its graduates actually fare

Bonnie Blue golden baby shower

From start to finish: The entire hideous timeline of Bonnie Blue’s baby shower event

Hayley Soen

In total, it was going on for over a day

Bonnie

Bonnie Blue has unveiled her next ‘milk me’ stunt, and yes it’s horrifyingly baby-themed

Kieran Galpin

She crossed the line months ago, but this is too much

13-year-old falls 50 feet down Disneyland log flume ride after climbing out the boat

Ellissa Bain

It’s raised serious concerns about the safety of the ride

Love Island 2026 stars Lorenzo more compatible

Um, dumped Love Islanders reveal who Lorenzo is really more compatible with and it’s not Yasmin

Suchismita Ghosh

A lot of people seem to agree

The Love Island 2026 girls who have footballer exes

All of the footballer exes the Love Island 2026 girlies have had, revealed

Hayley Soen

They thought they could get away with not saying names on the show, huh?

Ariana Grande accidentally posts very x-rated photo of herself and her response is iconic

Ellissa Bain

She hasn’t even deleted it

Gaspi

‘It was an attack’: Dad of YouTuber who died with Oliver Tree makes wild claims about crash

Kieran Galpin

‘He died in a very unjust way’

Samraj and Priya on Love Island 2026

We’re not taking what Samraj has done to Priya on Love Island seriously – it needs calling out

Hayley Soen

It’s so similar to Harrison with Lauren and Toni last year

Update: Mackenzie Shirilla just had another appeal denied – here’s the brutal reason why

Hayley Soen

I bet she’s fuming

Instagrams England World Cup 2026 squad

A nosy look at the incredibly vibey Instagrams of England’s World Cup 2026 squad

Suchismita Ghosh

Jude Bellingham has the most followers

England's World Cup 2026 WAGs jobs

From ICU nurses to lawyers: The super impressive jobs of England’s World Cup 2026 WAGs

Suchismita Ghosh

They are very successful in their careers

Harlan

I love Harlan Coben, but the glaring plot hole in Netflix’s I Will Find You is doing my head in

Kieran Galpin

Am I missing something?

Why David Rachel book ending change I Will Find You

I Will Find You creator reveals huge change in David and Rachel’s ending and why it’s not in book

Suchismita Ghosh

He also hints at what happened to them after

Explained: Why Thomas Partey is allowed to play for Ghana against England, amid r*pe charges

Hayley Soen

He wasn’t allowed to play in Ghana’s first World Cup match

Guys, Zoella has been found! Zoe Sugg finally spotted online six months after she disappeared

Ellissa Bain

I’m freaking out

Body of 20-year-old man found in Lancaster’s Williamson Park

Martha Munro

Police were called to the scene the morning of Friday 19th June