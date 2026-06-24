All of the footballer exes the Love Island 2026 girlies have had, revealed

They thought they could get away with not saying names on the show, huh?

3 hours ago

During a game of Never Have I Ever, the Love Island 2026 girlies admitted to having a string of footballer exes between them. They’re clearly well connected.

Just as one said she’s dated a footballer, more and more of the girls piped up about their former flames. Honestly, I don’t think they really need the villa.

Despite not naming any names during the game, the footballer exes of the Love Island 2026 girls have been tracked down. Here’s what we know.

Jasmine dated Héctor Bellerín for around three years

Prior to the villa, Jasmine dated Spanish footballer Héctor Bellerín. They were together for three years, and appear to have ended around 2021.

Speaking of the breakup, she said: “That relationship was so long ago, I don’t think about it anymore. It was a very healthy and lovely relationship and I suppose it did prepare me a little for high profile things but my main preparation has come from my mum and my sister and my friends. I have a huge support network.”

She added: “There’s not really any drama or anything interesting to say about it because we both just have a lot of love for each other. And I’m really excited to hopefully find something again, and something really exciting and honest.”

Priya was with Tyias Browning

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ty Browning (@tybrowning)

Priya said she had dated a footballer from Manchester, who played in Shanghai. There aren’t really many of those around. Plus, someone who fits the bill follows her on Instagram.

It would appear Priya used to date Tyias Browning, who is a defender for Chinese Super League club Shanghai Port. He’s actually from Liverpool, not Manchester, but we’ll let Priya off for that. The Sun has confirmed this is the secret man she was referring to.

It’s been rumoured Mica once date Jobe Bellingham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jobe (@jobebellingham)

Mica claimed she has dated a couple of NFL players and some footballers. People now think they’ve cracked the code, and are saying that Jude Bellingham’s younger brother Jobe liked one of her Instagram posts in the past. However, if he ever did do it is up the air – the like isn’t actually there.

Angelista has dated players from the Premier League and Championship

So apparently TikTok is saying Angie was seeing Noni Madueke, and she could have been living the WAG life alongside Tolami. My girl, why aren’t you thinking smart? 😭😂 #LoveIsland — Sim 🇬🇭🇲🇸 (@Sims_Simmma) June 23, 2026

Angelista claimed to have dated footballers from the Premier League and Championship. There are wild rumours one of her exes could be Arsenal and England winger Noni Madueke, but there’s no actual evidence out there.

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