We’re not taking what Samraj has done to Priya on Love Island seriously – it needs calling out

4 hours ago

What’s been going on between Samraj and Priya on Love Island 2026 in the last week needs to be called out. This sort of behaviour is a huge red flag, and rings similar alarm bells to the patterns of behaviour we’ve seen towards women on the show time and time again.

In the last week or so, Samraj has been coupled up with Priya, while also getting to know Mica. And he’s been taking the phrase “having your cake and eating it” very seriously.

One minute he’s been telling Mica he’s all into her, and willing to “fake it” with Priya in the meantime, and in the same breath he’s telling Priya she’s a “s*xual person” and getting close with her under the sheets.

Behind her back, Samraj was telling other Islanders Priya was giving him “the ick” before kissing her and getting intimate with her at night. Effectively, he’s completely leading Priya on, using her, and not telling her what he’s been saying to Mica.

“First saying the girl is giving you the ick and slagging her off and then asking if she is a s*xual person?? Samraj you are evil,” one person said. Another added: “We’re actually not deeping how cruel what Samraj is doing to Priya is.”

It’s almost as though he’s read the Harrison Solomon textbook on How To Be Toxic on Love Island. Last year, prior to Casa Amor, Harrison had been coupled up with Toni. Then he brought Lauren back to the main villa. Quite quickly, Harrison and Lauren slept together twice.

Toni had made it clear she was upset with Harrison cracking on with someone else in front of her so soon, but Harrison kept quiet about the full details of what had really happened between himself and Lauren. Throughout all of this, Harrison was still flirting with Toni.

Harrison then told Lauren he wasn’t feeling “himself last night”. Last night being when he slept with her in front of all the other Islanders. Harrison then declared his head was back with Toni.

Following this, Women’s Aid shared a statement with The Tab. The charity said: “ In recent years, Love Island and other forms of reality TV have been repeatedly called out by viewers for allowing in contestants that had a history of abusive, coercive and manipulative behaviour in previous relationships. As a result, production companies have been more careful when it comes to selecting contestants and calling out toxic behaviours when we see them.

“Despite these positive steps, we still see unhealthy patterns of behaviour on these shows, showing just how steeped in misogyny and sexism our society still is. Women are often lied to, slut-shamed and manipulated, as well as laughed at behind their backs. Misogyny and sexism lay the foundation for the tolerance of abuse and violence – it reinforces a culture that excuses and trivialises violence against women and girls. More must be done to educate contestants on sexism and misogyny, and it is a great credit to viewers who take to social media, continuing to call out these behaviours as soon as they see them.”

It’s time for Samraj to be called out, too.

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