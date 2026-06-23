‘We’ll show it’: Love Island’s new rules about s*x in the villa, fully explained

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Things have been getting pretty intimate in the Love Island 2026 villa, and already the Islanders are questioning each other on whether they’re having s*x in their couples.

There has been some definite movement under the covers when the villa switches to the night cameras in the bedroom, and Jasmine had a chat with Priya all about the need to “try before you buy” with their partners.

There are some very strict rules in place to make sure Islanders have safe s*x while living in the Love Island villa, and bosses have spoken out recently about if they will show it on telly anymore. Back in the early series of the show, there were Islanders at it on top of the sheets for all to see, which seems like a thing of the past now.

Love Island’s exec producer has said rules about showing s*x in the villa have changed

As of last year, bosses at Love Island have said showing s*x scenes are back on the table. It’s up to ITV’s discretion what gets shown and what doesn’t, and the show does air after the watershed. Executive producer Mike Spencer told to the Mirror: “If s*x happens, we’ll show it. The Hideaway will be open 24 hours.”

He added: “We need to keep the show fresh and exciting. After 10 years, the stats speak for themselves. The show will continue to thrive. We the producers need to stay ahead of the curve. The whole ‘twists and turns’ thing is about making the show fresh. We’re going to give it all we’ve got.”

No nudity in front of other Islanders

There are strict rules with Islanders being able to see each other naked casually around the villa, and this includes people being able to see each other in the shower.

There are loads of rules to do with the Love Island cast having s*x

Given the show is focused around relationships, there has to be a number of rules in place regarding s*x. Nudity and m*sturbating is banned for contestants, so others are not made to feel uncomfortable in the villa. There is also no drunken s*x allowed, to avoid ambiguities regarding consent.

Condoms are provided for contestants, and must be worn – no unsafe s*x is allowed. Therapy is provided to all contestants who have s*x in the villa, and the therapist is also available to provide emergency contraception if needed.

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