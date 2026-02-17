‘They went all night’: All the most x-rated scenes that had to be cut from Love Island

3 hours ago

Love Island has got much less x-rated in recent years. Emma and Terry doing the deed on top of the sheets for all to see in series two really is a thing of the past. But, that doesn’t mean it’s not happening.

The Islanders are still getting up to no good when those bedroom lights get switched off. The producers just aren’t showing it anymore. Which is fair enough.

That being said, sometimes it’s slipped through the net and word has got out about our favourite Love Island couples getting x-rated, and the scenes not making it to air.

Millie and Zac in the shower

In the most recent season of Love Island All Stars, we saw Millie and Zac clamber into the shower together, to share a steamy kiss. Millie was then seen telling the girls all about their two-minute snog. But we saw just seconds of it.

Speaking of what was missed out from the final edit, a source told The Sun: “It’s the sexiest scene we’ve seen for ages on Love Island – these two are really into each other.

“Millie was having a shower when Zac came into the bathroom and climbed in with her. They were snogging for what felt like ages, then Millie said later it went on for two minutes. There’s no way producers will be able to include the whole thing on tonight’s episode.”

Grace and Joey apparently had loads of explicit scenes cut

During Love Island 2024, Grace and Joey apparently got so x-rated, producers had to cut some of their scenes from the show. They had already been together before the show, so were *familiar* shall we say.

A source told The Sun: “It’s been a long time since we’ve seen chemistry like this on Love Island. We always wanted to bring s*x back to the villa but didn’t expect this kind of tension so soon.

“There was genuinely so much footage of Joey and Grace at it in Casa Amor, bosses were spoilt for choice and some scenes had to be left out of the edit. Because they knew each other before, their entire relationship is on fast forward and it’s steamy stuff. Joey can’t keep his hands off her.”

Millie and Liam apparently ‘went on for ages’

Millie is no stranger to getting down to it on Love Island. It was claimed that she and Liam had a very raunchy scene from their original series cut, because it was too much to air. During their time together, the pair were given a night in the Hideaway. There, she put on a nurse outfit and gave Liam a back massage. That was all we saw at home, but apparently that was just the start.

An TV insider told The Sun: “They romped over the bed covers and it went on for ages. The footage was quite explicit and producers were miffed because they couldn’t air any of it.

“Millie spent a long time straddling Liam and stripped off her nurse’s outfit. It meant that the footage had to be cut cleverly for broadcast and video editors had to get creative.”

In 2021, a lot of s*x was edited out

As well as Millie and Liam, it was reported the 2021 series was full of secret s*x, but producers edited it out to protect the welfare of the Islanders.

A source at the time said: “Obviously a lot of what happens in the villa doesn’t make it to air – a lot of things have gone down in the bedroom when lights go out, but producers are sparing cast’s blushes and cutting it out – just hinting at it with occasional shots, or airing conversations the cast have afterwards.”

Millie and Liam, Chloe and Toby and Liberty and Jake were all tastefully edited to show just the covers moving as they cuddled up in bed.

Amber and Kem had the most s*x of any Love Island couple, ever

A strong award to be given, but Amber and Kem officially had the most sex of any couple ever. They had so much, not all of it could be shown. And it wasn’t just at night, the couple were caught having sex in broad daylight by a fellow Islander, after searching around the whole villa for a good hiding spot.

Before the show had even wrapped, it was reported Amber and Kem had s*x 12 times, and producers had to cut it down so the show wasn’t basically all just explicit scenes.

A source said: “Producers are being ultra-careful not to let sex become the focus of the show so have refrained from airing saucy scenes. Countless sex sessions have been left on the cutting room floor over fears they could be seen to be sensationalising s*x if it’s on every night.”

