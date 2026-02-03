The Tab
The net worths of the cast of Love Island All Stars 2026

The All Stars 2026 rich list: Their net worths show who really doesn’t need any more fame

I refuse to fund Curtis’ lifestyle any further

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

If their net worths are anything to go by, some of the cast of Love Island All Stars 2026 really don’t need a second shot at fame. Some of the Islanders on there are well established influencers now, and have made loads off the back of being on the show.

The pay for All Stars Islanders has gone up this year, so if they want to make more bank, they’re in the right place. Because let’s be real, we all know this is a business transaction over an actual attempt at finding love.

So, here are the net worths of the cast of Love Island All Stars 2026 – those that we know, anyway.

Scott van-der-Sluis – £100k

Scott has been on Love Island four times now, so he’s a veteran. He has a reported net worth of around £100k, from TV and influencing.

Samie Elishi – £200k

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Samie Elishi (@samieelishi)

Samie has now been on Love Island three times, and has launched a huge career since. She recently started up her own perfume business, Elishi.

Jess Harding – £250k

Jess won £50k on the show back in 2023, and since then the only way is up. She was a business owner before the show as well, and is now CEO of Candy Aesthetics, an aesthetics clinic and training school. She started the botox hustle in 2021, and set up Candy Aestheticsx Ltd in August 2023.

Curtis Pritchard – £400k

Curtis is a dancer and (bad) actor outside of Love Island. He’s been in Panto, and won’t ever live down *that* Hollyoaks appearance with his brother. On top of this, Curtis has had plenty of TV appearances and brand deals, and has his own business, making his net worth £400k.

Lucinda Strafford – £400k

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lucinda (@lucindastrafford)

According to Stars Offline, Lucinda’s worth is around £400k. She’s made a fortune from Love Island, and her subsequent career as an influencer. Lucinda has been on Love Island UK, Love Island Australia, Love Island Games and Love Island All Stars. She literally won $125k on Love Island Games just months ago. She bought her first house just two weeks before All Stars.

Millie Court – £2million

Millie is one of the richest Islanders ever. By now, winning half of the £50k on the show in 2021 is just a drop in the ocean for her.

She signed a huge brand deal fresh out the villa, which, at the time, was the biggest signed by an Islander in history. Millie signed what was believed to be a multi-million pound deal which saw her become the global face of ASOS. She’s since had countless brand deals, and has launched her own jewellery brand. She also had a podcast with ex Liam.

Belle Hassan – up to £4million

Belle Hassan’s dad is a famous actor, so as well as her influencer career, a lot of her net worth comes from him. Tamer Hassan has appeared in The Football Factory, Game of Thrones, Kick-Ass, and Batman Begins.

Jack Keating – up to £30million

Jack is now a radio DJ, so is making money of his own. That being said, his net worth is hugely skewed by the fact his father is Ronan Keating – with a net worth of £30million.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Read Next

The house Lucinda bought before Love Island All Stars

Inside the huge house Lucinda bought with Love Island cash and now brags about on TikTok

Oh dear! Two massive editing errors prove Love Island All Stars drama wasn’t all it seemed

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast with businesses

Revealed: The All Stars’ businesses that are majorly struggling and the state their finances are in

Latest
The net worths of the cast of Love Island All Stars 2026

The All Stars 2026 rich list: Their net worths show who really doesn’t need any more fame

Hayley Soen

I refuse to fund Curtis’ lifestyle any further

Calls for Durham’s ‘white elephant’ development to finally open

Charlotte Morgan

The leisure complex includes a hotel, cinema and housing, which would create over 1,000 jobs

6 Durham restaurants you need to try this Valentine’s Day

May Thomson

One for the 72 per cent club x

greater manchester plane crash

Two men have died following a light aircraft crash in Greater Manchester

Francesca Eke

Photos show a yellow parachute wrapped around a nearby electricity pylon

Top nine ways to identify a Durham Uni fresher in the wild

Josephine White

It’s really not very hard x

Meet Nicola Coughlan, the iconic Bridgerton star and former Birmingham drama student

Carly Cannarozzo

Alert the ton babe, a certain gossip writer went to acting school in Birmingham

some cambridge students for oxbridge college article

The easiest and hardest Oxbridge colleges to worm your way into in 2026, by offer rate

Claudia Cox

I wouldn’t pick a college with a deer park

Hudson Williams Connor Storrie said each other

A lot has happened between Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, so here’s everything they’ve said

Suchismita Ghosh

‘This has been the highlight of my life, and meeting Hudson makes that 10 times sweeter’

Thea Sewell: ‘I was ostracised for my views on the sex-gender debate at Cambridge University’

Esther Knowles

Thea is the founder of a controversial Cambridge University society that defines gender in terms of ‘biological sex’

Heated Rivalry

His thick WHAT? Hudson and Connor have done something even filthier after Heated Rivalry

Kieran Galpin

It’s nearly two hours long and makes Heated Rivalry look like a Sunday sermon

The net worths of the cast of Love Island All Stars 2026

The All Stars 2026 rich list: Their net worths show who really doesn’t need any more fame

Hayley Soen

I refuse to fund Curtis’ lifestyle any further

Calls for Durham’s ‘white elephant’ development to finally open

Charlotte Morgan

The leisure complex includes a hotel, cinema and housing, which would create over 1,000 jobs

6 Durham restaurants you need to try this Valentine’s Day

May Thomson

One for the 72 per cent club x

greater manchester plane crash

Two men have died following a light aircraft crash in Greater Manchester

Francesca Eke

Photos show a yellow parachute wrapped around a nearby electricity pylon

Top nine ways to identify a Durham Uni fresher in the wild

Josephine White

It’s really not very hard x

Meet Nicola Coughlan, the iconic Bridgerton star and former Birmingham drama student

Carly Cannarozzo

Alert the ton babe, a certain gossip writer went to acting school in Birmingham

some cambridge students for oxbridge college article

The easiest and hardest Oxbridge colleges to worm your way into in 2026, by offer rate

Claudia Cox

I wouldn’t pick a college with a deer park

Hudson Williams Connor Storrie said each other

A lot has happened between Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, so here’s everything they’ve said

Suchismita Ghosh

‘This has been the highlight of my life, and meeting Hudson makes that 10 times sweeter’

Thea Sewell: ‘I was ostracised for my views on the sex-gender debate at Cambridge University’

Esther Knowles

Thea is the founder of a controversial Cambridge University society that defines gender in terms of ‘biological sex’

Heated Rivalry

His thick WHAT? Hudson and Connor have done something even filthier after Heated Rivalry

Kieran Galpin

It’s nearly two hours long and makes Heated Rivalry look like a Sunday sermon