The All Stars 2026 rich list: Their net worths show who really doesn’t need any more fame

2 hours ago

If their net worths are anything to go by, some of the cast of Love Island All Stars 2026 really don’t need a second shot at fame. Some of the Islanders on there are well established influencers now, and have made loads off the back of being on the show.

The pay for All Stars Islanders has gone up this year, so if they want to make more bank, they’re in the right place. Because let’s be real, we all know this is a business transaction over an actual attempt at finding love.

So, here are the net worths of the cast of Love Island All Stars 2026 – those that we know, anyway.

Scott van-der-Sluis – £100k

Scott has been on Love Island four times now, so he’s a veteran. He has a reported net worth of around £100k, from TV and influencing.

Samie Elishi – £200k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samie Elishi (@samieelishi)

Samie has now been on Love Island three times, and has launched a huge career since. She recently started up her own perfume business, Elishi.

Jess Harding – £250k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JESS HARDING (@jesshardingox)

Jess won £50k on the show back in 2023, and since then the only way is up. She was a business owner before the show as well, and is now CEO of Candy Aesthetics, an aesthetics clinic and training school. She started the botox hustle in 2021, and set up Candy Aestheticsx Ltd in August 2023.

Curtis Pritchard – £400k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Curtis Pritchard (@curtispritchard12)

Curtis is a dancer and (bad) actor outside of Love Island. He’s been in Panto, and won’t ever live down *that* Hollyoaks appearance with his brother. On top of this, Curtis has had plenty of TV appearances and brand deals, and has his own business, making his net worth £400k.

Lucinda Strafford – £400k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucinda (@lucindastrafford)

According to Stars Offline, Lucinda’s worth is around £400k. She’s made a fortune from Love Island, and her subsequent career as an influencer. Lucinda has been on Love Island UK, Love Island Australia, Love Island Games and Love Island All Stars. She literally won $125k on Love Island Games just months ago. She bought her first house just two weeks before All Stars.

Millie Court – £2million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Court (@milliegracecourt)

Millie is one of the richest Islanders ever. By now, winning half of the £50k on the show in 2021 is just a drop in the ocean for her.

She signed a huge brand deal fresh out the villa, which, at the time, was the biggest signed by an Islander in history. Millie signed what was believed to be a multi-million pound deal which saw her become the global face of ASOS. She’s since had countless brand deals, and has launched her own jewellery brand. She also had a podcast with ex Liam.

Belle Hassan – up to £4million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B E L I Z E H A S S A N (@bellehassan)

Belle Hassan’s dad is a famous actor, so as well as her influencer career, a lot of her net worth comes from him. Tamer Hassan has appeared in The Football Factory, Game of Thrones, Kick-Ass, and Batman Begins.

Jack Keating – up to £30million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Keating (@jackkeating11)

Jack is now a radio DJ, so is making money of his own. That being said, his net worth is hugely skewed by the fact his father is Ronan Keating – with a net worth of £30million.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.