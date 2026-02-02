The Tab

Oh dear! Two massive editing errors prove Love Island All Stars drama wasn’t all it seemed

It was a messy episode in so many ways

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

As the drama in the villa boiled over, two massive editing errors on Love Island All Stars last night made the episode even more messy. There was a huge fallout for the Islanders, as Villa USA finally merged with the main villa.

At the start of the episode, we saw the two separate villas spend their last evening apart. Jack was cracking on with USA bombshell Sher, and Belle was chatting to Carrington. It all descended into chaos when Belle returned, and realised Sean hadn’t been as respectful as she had been, and was cracking on with Lucinda. Hurricane Belle was well and truly in full-force, and she gave Sean a proper grilling.

But the messiness of the episode started way before that. Right at the start the editing errors began, when Jack was talking to Sher. He was asking her if she felt settled into the villa, and they spoke of what their first impressions of each other were. “You make me nervous, you’re an attractive girl,” Jack said.

Love Island All Stars 2026 editing errors

via ITV

Sher said she “wanted to feel wanted” and to share a bed with Jack. They then talked about how “easy” it would be to share a bed, and agreed they would “sort it” for that night.

But, it was clear there were huge parts of this conversation that were edited out. That is all proven by the placement of their drinks.

Love Island All Stars 2026 editing errors

via ITV

Most Read

The real reason Daphne was written out of Bridgerton and won’t appear in season four

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

What ‘ward’ means on Bridgerton, and Sophie’s tragic family history explained

When they first sat down, Sher had a water bottle in front of her, and Jack a prosecco flute glass. Then, out of nowhere, the glass was in Sher’s hand. Within less than a second though, this quickly changed once more, and the glass was in front of Sher, and the water bottle was in front of Jack.

via ITV

Magical changing cups! Either the glass can appear out of thin air, and move, or we didn’t actually see the truth of that conversation.

Another error came not long after. The following morning, Villa USA was getting ready for another day. Millie was all dressed in her bikini when she said: “Take me to the USA, I’m on the next flight there.” She admitted she’d “forgotten about the other villa” and was more than happy with Zac.

Love Island All Stars 2026 editing errors

via ITV

Back at the main villa, Scott then told Curtis he’d “lost Millie”. Then, it got really confusing, as suddenly Millie was wrapped in a towel, telling Tommy that Kyra was “ready for a coffee” and that he should make her one.

A whole four seconds later, Millie was back in her bikini, ready for the day. During the same sequence, she didn’t just magically change outfit. Her hair went from in a pony tail, to in a bun, to down.

via ITV

Tommy returned to the dressing room with a coffee for Kyra, and Millie was brushing her hair, dressed again. Everything about that sequence was shown to us out of order.

Love Island All Stars 2026 editing errors

via ITV

My head is spinning!

