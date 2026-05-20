The Tab

VOTE NOW: Cambridge’s top 80 BNOCs have been revealed

Who do you know out of these BNOCs?

Alexander Newman | News
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You voted and we tallied it up. After hours of slaving through your nominations the editors have compiled a list of the 80 campus celebs mentioned most in the BNOC list.

There might be some names you recognise, maybe even some names you want to forget, but the you gave us a whole range of people from the darkest corners of the university.

Some stats for the mathmos among you

  1. The two highest categories for votes were “friends with EVERYONE” and “union hack/student politics.” As you can imagine, there was not much overlap between the names in those two categories.
  2. 34 “Cam-fluencers” were named for their presence on social media BUT only twelve appeared more than once.
  3. Gonville and Caius had the most well known cohort with 60 individuals named, followed by John’s with 53 and Queen’s with 45. Hughes Hall got the least with only three individuals mentioned.

It appears some colleges have distinct brands

  • Caius students appeared overwhelmingly in mentions for politics.
  • John’s was the only college which led with sports-based nominations.
  • Queen’s students were mentioned repeatedly for Finance based reasons.
  • King’s students were mentioned primarily for student theatre.
  • Robinson was mentioned the most times for “adored by all”

But eighty is far too many, The Cambridge Tab wants to find out who Cambridge’s true A-list is and we need YOUR help. Vote before June 1st to elect Cambridge’s true TOP TEN BNOCs.

How voting works

We’ve linked a list to the top 80 below. All you need to do is select EVERY SINGLE NAME YOU KNOW (that’s right, not just your friends) and then we’ll handle the rest.

Fill out the form before June 1st at 11.59pm and then wait for the final results…

 

Alexander Newman | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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