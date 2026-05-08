Cambridge exam board CANCELS an AS Level maths paper after questions leaked

Last week’s exam will no longer count towards students’ final grades

4 hours ago

Cambridge University’s International Education school has cancelled its AS-Level maths exam following the premature leak of the exam paper.

The paper, taken on 29th April 2026, will no longer contribute towards students’ final grades.

Instead, students will take a replacement exam in June 2026 at no additional charge.

CIE is an international exam board and educational institution for three to 19-year-olds that operates in 160 countries, with representatives based in every region.

This cancellation will impact students across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Pakistan and South Asia in administrative zones three and four.

In a recent media statement, the school said the theft and sharing of the mathematics (9709/12) paper is “subject of an active investigation,” adding it is “working closely with relevant law enforcement agencies and other partners to identify those responsible.”

“Cambridge applies strict sanctions to anyone found to have shared or misused confidential exam materials, including permanent disqualification from Cambridge qualifications and operations,” the institution said.

Claims circulating online said the leaked paper appeared on social media in both solved and unsolved formats, first on social media platforms like Reddit and later through WhatsApp.

Some individuals said the exam paper surfaced late on Tuesday 28th April, while others said it was available at least six hours before the exam.

According to The Express Tribune, multiple students claimed it was sold through an application before its online distribution.

Students at a private school exam centre in Karachi allegedly raised concerns during the exam, saying they had already seen the paper on social media hours before.

CIE said it “regularly receive reports of alleged exam paper leaks,” with the “vast majority” being false reports.

“These originate from fraudsters claiming to have exam papers for sale in order to deceive students financially,” the organisation said.

“We routinely monitor social media and other online channels for posts offering to share or sell question papers, working proactively with platforms to identify and remove such content, and we take robust legal action against those involved in illegal sharing.”

A replacement exam is scheduled for 9th June 2026, but this will not impact the 11th August results date.

More information on how question papers will be received will be shared on 15th May.

Featured image via Unsplash