The Tab

Cambridge exam board CANCELS an AS Level maths paper after questions leaked

Last week’s exam will no longer count towards students’ final grades

Jessica Owen | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Cambridge University’s International Education school has cancelled its AS-Level maths exam following the premature leak of the exam paper.

The paper, taken on 29th April 2026, will no longer contribute towards students’ final grades.

Instead, students will take a replacement exam in June 2026 at no additional charge.

CIE is an international exam board and educational institution for three to 19-year-olds that operates in 160 countries, with representatives based in every region.

This cancellation will impact students across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Pakistan and South Asia in administrative zones three and four.

In a recent media statement, the school said the theft and sharing of the mathematics (9709/12) paper is “subject of an active investigation,” adding it is “working closely with relevant law enforcement agencies and other partners to identify those responsible.”

“Cambridge applies strict sanctions to anyone found to have shared or misused confidential exam materials, including permanent disqualification from Cambridge qualifications and operations,” the institution said.

via Unsplash

Claims circulating online said the leaked paper appeared on social media in both solved and unsolved formats, first on social media platforms like Reddit and later through WhatsApp.

Some individuals said the exam paper surfaced late on Tuesday 28th April, while others said it was available at least six hours before the exam.

According to The Express Tribune, multiple students claimed it was sold through an application before its online distribution.

Students at a private school exam centre in Karachi allegedly raised concerns during the exam, saying they had already seen the paper on social media hours before.

CIE said it “regularly receive reports of alleged exam paper leaks,” with the “vast majority” being false reports.

“These originate from fraudsters claiming to have exam papers for sale in order to deceive students financially,” the organisation said.

“We routinely monitor social media and other online channels for posts offering to share or sell question papers, working proactively with platforms to identify and remove such content, and we take robust legal action against those involved in illegal sharing.”

A replacement exam is scheduled for 9th June 2026, but this will not impact the 11th August results date.

More information on how question papers will be received will be shared on 15th May.

Featured image via Unsplash

Jessica Owen | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Cambridge University fails to suspend students who sent death threats over Israel trip

Cambridge University professor tells Green MP she should ‘de-skank and shut up’

Cambridge college signs £10 million agreement with Chinese university

Latest

We finally know what that thing on top of trucks is for, and the answer makes so much sense

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I have been wondering

David shares what he *really* thinks of the edit Alissa got on MAFS, and if it was truthful

Hayley Soen

Finally, he’s got to have his say

Here are seven wild things we want on the new Lancaster Uni Management School café menu

Zoe Lavender

Free VKs for everyone with a 5pm lecture in the Management School

Listen up, live music lovers: Morecambe Music Festival 2026 lineup and venues announced

Charlotte Hutchinson

The organisers have confirmed the date and lineup for the event, as well as the 40 hosting venues across Morecambe

Scott reveals the one specific reason he’ll never speak to Gia again after MAFS Australia

Hayley Soen

He’s standing on business

Barbie Ferreira talks aftermath of leaving Euphoria after viewers slam season three

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I miss Kat so much

Meet the Manchester women’s group making an impact in local communities

Jessica Owen

Looking for a new group of friends? Look no further

Gia had even more horrid things to say about Scott after MAFS ended and it’s so sad

Hayley Soen

I feel so bad for him

Cambridge exam board CANCELS an AS Level maths paper after questions leaked

Jessica Owen

Last week’s exam will no longer count towards students’ final grades

‘Does it happen? Yes’: Exotic dancer shares harsh reality of *that* Kitty scene in Euphoria

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It’s a seedy industry’

Family pays tribute to ‘kind, caring, and deeply loved’ mum killed in Bristol explosion

Shannon Downing

Joanne Shaw’s family said she leaves behind a ‘legacy of love, compassion, and strength’

Gia has spoken about all the lies she told on MAFS, and yet again took no accountability

Hayley Soen

Shock! She blamed other people

As David Attenborough turns the big 100, here are a bunch of photos of when he was young

Hayley Soen

Dare I say I have a crush

St Andrews Uni rector says lack of investigation into her dismissal is ‘deeply troubling’

Cyrus Tahbaz

‘The longer these concerns remain unaddressed, the greater the damage to trust in the institution’

Salford school evacuated after police launch investigation into ‘malicious communications’

Jessica Owen

Police were seen on school property on the morning of 5th May

This was Caroline Muirhead’s furious response when McKellar brothers were sentenced

Ellissa Bain

She was outraged

Caroline Muirhead reveals why she fled trial, as it wasn’t shown in Should I Marry A Murderer

Kieran Galpin

‘I went on the run the day I was due to testify in court’

Caroline

The release dates of Sandy and Robert McKellar from Netflix’s Should I Marry A Murderer?

Kieran Galpin

One got a much smaller sentence

A disturbing update on Wade Wilson, after his chilling case is told in Worst Ex Ever on Netflix

Hayley Soen

He is currently on death row

Glasgow student creates blog to showcase ‘power and creativity emerging from Gaza’

Alice McCloskey

The digital archive is curated by a Glasgow student, showcasing the poetry of students living in Gaza