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Adobe Student Spaces

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It’s giving less work but better grades

Adobe
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This article is brought to you in partnership with Adobe. 

With most of us turning to AI for everything, from getting through a break-up to how on earth we’ll ever finish our dissertation, it’s never been more important to actually learn how to use it to our advantage. Enter Student Spaces in Acrobat, an intentionally relevant tool that may just become your new bestie, because I don’t know about you, but I usually have over 10 tabs open on my laptop.

There are 400 billion documents opened in Acrobat each year, and three times as many people are now using the AI Assistant within the tool than last year. To be honest, I’m not even surprised. Between that long essay you’ve got to write over the summer break to trying to somehow research all the info you need for that group project, it’s exhausting. And a time-suck.

Student Spaces in Acrobat is a new free tool, available in beta, and a fresh way to study and collaborate with other people. It’s been built by students for students. You can use it to generate flash cards using the in-built AI Assistant, and convert documents into podcasts you can listen to while catching the bus.

Adobe Acrobat's Student Spaces

Usually, my brain screams at me to doom-scroll TikTok whenever I need to sit and read an entire synopsis or book, even though I know watching 30-second videos of people playing with slime (it’s just SO satisfying) isn’t exactly how I’m going to get any coursework done.

Even worse when I know I need to somehow make a presentation look pretty, and I’ve got less than 24 hours to be assessed on it. It’s not easy juggling nights out, quiz nights with housemates, and getting top grades – on top of emailing the landlord about another problem.

Most of us have been trying to use AI, but it turns out there are easier ways to make it work for you. Student Spaces in Acrobat makes it simpler to collaborate on projects, share notes and ask questions – way better than having to drag yourself to the library while hungover to meet up.

We all know AI is the way the world is going, and Student Spaces is grounded in course materials and includes citations so the tool can verify and trust every answer. Less trying to work out if your housemate is being genuine when they tell you less studying, more pints.

More information on Student Spaces in Acrobat can be found here.

Okay, so here are the benefits of Student Spaces

Adobe Student Spaces

Just in time for that end-of-university-year relief, Adobe has launched Student Spaces. That is exactly what it claims to be on the tin: A destination where students learn, connect, create and launch their futures, and keep it all in one place.

The tool means less researching on a laptop and more of an AI that becomes a really clever housemate (and not one that doesn’t wash up their dishes), and enables you to invite groups for projects you’re working on so you don’t all have to huddle round one laptop awkwardly.

They say your mind is much more peaceful when you’ve not got one million tabs open, so while we’re no stranger to having loads of different folders and random tabs open, you can actually just keep all your docs in one place. Basically, you’ll have your life together.

Most of us are currently using AI 24/7 but that’s not where all of our actual coursework sits, so this is essentially a go-to space for our studies. There are flash cards, quizzes, mind maps, study guides, video summaries, study packets, podcasts, and presentations.

Turns out we’ve been using AI so wrong

Adobe Student Spaces

Student Spaces can actually be a crucial part of your study routine because it’s perfect for generating flash cards (thank god, my wrist is aching at the mere thought of typing or writing them out), and even putting together quizzes to help you remember the answers.

@legalv4she

Student Spaces is a life saver! #ad #legalv4she #adobeacrobat #studentspaces #revision

♬ original sound – Tiri👩🏽‍🎓| Sports Law⚖️

Video by @legalv4she on TikTok

@phiebeadd

#ad the best way to save time while doing uni work! #university #medicine #medicalstudent

♬ som original – RLorenzi77

Video by @phiebeadd on TikTok

To use Student Spaces, all you need to do is follow these steps:

  • 1. Head to the Student Spaces website.
  • 2. Click on ‘Get started’.
  • 3. Once you’re taken to this tab, you can start using it for free. You can do this however you wish, such as dragging and dropping files into the main box or typing in what you want to study.
  • 4. Click ‘Create student space’ to put your own docs together.
  • 5. Otherwise, you can visit other curated Student Spaces by scrolling to the bottom.

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Image Credit for pictures embedded: Adobe

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