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Right, here’s what ‘7×7=49’ means on TikTok because the strange meme is everywhere

Bear with me on this one

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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Yesterday it was “you my birthday,” now there’s already another new brain-rot meme taking over TikTok called “7×7=49”. I honestly can’t keep up at this point. If you’re confused and have no idea why everyone is so obsessed with the weird maths equation right now, here’s a full explanation. You’re in for a wild ride.

@trueemmy

this is satire obv #niche #7×7 #trend #chronicallyonline #joke

♬ original sound – Belbroke

Right, here’s what ‘7×7=49’ actually means on TikTok

The multiplication sum has gone viral because people think it’s attractive. You’re gonna have to bear with me on this one. Women are literally saying “7×7=49” is their new hear me out and they find the equation really sexy.

It all started on 1st April when a TikTok account called @heartzz.kyra posted a now-deleted video showing random things that women find attractive apart from men, to show that girls are into “more than just looks”. One of them was the equation “7×7=49,” which sparked a lot of confusion in the comments.

Soon enough, the meme spread online and people started agreeing that “7×7=49” is really attractive. Why? Nobody really knows. But it basically stems from the idea that people associate some numbers with specific human qualities. It’s actually a really common thing, with people loving a particular number and associating personality traits with it.

@despicableblonde69

#fyp #fy #relatable

♬ Heaven – Bryan Adams

The very real neurological phenomenon is called synesthesia, which is when the stimulation of one sense triggers another. So, you might feel like you can taste words, associate certain letters with specific colours or in this case, link a number with a certain feeling, like attractiveness.

Now, women are making jokes about how they’d drop anyone for the equation, like “When he’s offering me the world but 7×7=49 walks by” and “When I’m marrying the love of my life and then 7×7=49 shows up at the end of the aisle.” And that’s it. Just another dumb TikTok trend.

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Featured image credit: @despicableblonde69 and @trueemmy/TikTok

More on: Meme TikTok Trends
Ellissa Bain | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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