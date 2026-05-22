Interview: Jordan North tells Newcastle students ‘you’ll never regret that night out’

Jordan revealed his third year summer at Sunderland Uni was better than hosting concerts at Wembley

5 hours ago

We recently had the exciting opportunity to sit down with Jordan North and discuss his north east education, his love of sandwiches, and find out his advice for the current crop of university students.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar has just launched The Coke Sandwich Society with Jordan North and Tommy Ady, and it’s all about those moments shared with your mates that he tells Newcastle students they will always remember of their university experience.

According to new research from Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, 81 per cent of Gen Z are bored of traditional sandwiches, so Jordan is changing that “as someone that’s always been a bit of a sandwich enthusiast and thinks that they’re massively underrated… we should be embracing the sandwich wave that’s hitting the UK.”

Jordan recommended his personal favourite: Ham, cheese and coleslaw. A recipe he learnt from a friend’s mum in Tenerife. Or if you want to push the boat out, he suggested throwing a few pickles in, and maybe a bit of hummus if you’re feeling fancy.

Jordan has plenty of sandwich expertise to offer students. Although he admits “some people are going to be weirded out by it,” his advice for successfully wrapping a sandwich comes down to “get your fingers in.” Simple instructions, at least.

As a Sunderland University alumnus, Jordan has “a big soft spot” for the north east and the times he shared with friends during his time there. His message to all third years is that once your dissertation is in, it’ll be “the best summer of your life.”

He’s clearly no stranger to the Big Night Out, saying that his third year summer in the north east was better than “hosting concerts at Wembley, “so if your head is still in the books, don’t worry, it’ll be worth it in the end.

However, if there was one thing he could change about the North East nightlife, it would be the lack of sandwiches available after a night out, or as he would call them, butties.

Reflecting on his time as a student in the north east, it’s the people that stick out to Jordan the most in an area he recalls as “still very dear to my heart”.

One particular incident he told The Newcastle Tab about occurred when he was a Sunderland fresher: “I got lost… and I walked into a bit of a dodgy area. This lovely couple walked me home all the way to my student halls… they didn’t have to.

“They went like 15 minutes out of their way. I remember he went, ‘You don’t want to be walking around here on your own pal, not with that accent.’ I just thought it was lovely.”

Jordan also provided The Newcastle Tab with a ready-made speech to tell your mates who don’t want to come out: “You’ll never regret that night out. You’ll regret not going to lectures and seminars, but you’ll never regret that night out.

“Just go for it because soon you’ll be in your 30s and it’ll take you two weeks to organise seeing your mates.”

Very wise words.

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