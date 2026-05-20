Newcastle and Northumbria lead five-uni scheme to help students improve professional skills

The partnership includes University of Sunderland, Teesside University, and the University of York

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Newcastle and Northumbria Universities are to join three other northern universities in a new regional strategy to strengthen inter-professional education and prepare students for more collaborative work.

The Northern Inter-professional Education (IPE) Strategy has created a connected regional community of practice focused on improving how universities design, deliver, evaluate and research inter-professional learning.

Alongside Newcastle and Northumbria University, the partnership includes University of Sunderland, Teesside University, and the University of York.

The strategy was developed through collaboration with academic, clinical, and professional partners. It aims to help students work confidently and effectively in professional settings.

The initiative also aims to create a sustainable model for inter-professional learning across the north of England.

Through combining expertise and resources, the universities hope to ensure that students learn through consistent and innovative teaching approaches that better reflect real life professional environments.

The strategy was officially launched in March by its five authors: Dr Rebecca Hancock of Newcastle University, Dr Claire Leader of Northumbria University, Dr Jess Hardisty of the University of Sunderland, Dr Erica Clough of Teesside University, and Dr Melissa Owens of the University of York.

Dr Vikki Park of Teesside University, an expert peer reviewer and member of the Northern IPE Group, also contributed to the launch.

The universities behind the strategy said the collaborative approach could help support a more integrated future workforce across healthcare, social care, and related sectors.

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