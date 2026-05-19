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In full: Mackenzie Shirilla’s mum’s victim impact statement which was cut down in The Crash

We were missing a lot of context

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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In The Crash, Mackenzie Shirilla’s mum, Natalie, gave a victim impact speech at Mackenzie’s trial. Here’s the full statement.

In Netflix’s latest true crime documentary, a short clip was shown of Natalie Shirilla, mother of convicted murderer Mackenzie, giving a victim impact statement. The thirty-second clip was taken from a full six-minute speech, which covered Mackenzie’s social media use, her Halloween outing, and more.

The first part of Natalie Shirilla’s victim impact statement addresses the fatal car accident

Natalie Shirilla: “I just want to say to the families that I am broken, lost, and my heart hurts for everyone, okay. Davion was her good friend, and Dom was the love of her life, and he was part of our family, okay. I’m just so sorry that this happened, and we are heartbroken.”

“Your honour, this was a terrible, tragic nightmare that she has no memory of, and she will never emotionally or physically recover from it. She almost died too, and we ask you, please do not run the sentences consecutively because it was family, and we all love each other.

“That morning of the accident, I got a phone call that there was an accident. I didn’t know who was in the car, the names had not been confirmed yet… I called Dom over and over and over again, but he didn’t answer the phone. I called his mom, and she didn’t answer the phone either.

“Then she called and was like, ‘What do you mean, my son is dead?’ and I was like, ‘We loved him so much’, and we hung up the phone.”

She then talked about the Instagram brand deal, Halloween outing and the concert

Natalie Shirilla: “That post, I commented on that because somebody had called her a murderer. He’s not a murderer, she didn’t even have her phone at that point, the police still had. Not because of the modelling opportunity, who cares about that?

“For three months after the accident, she would only wear his clothes. She would only eat the snacks he ate, and she would only listen to the music he wrote. She was lying in bed for three months crying, there was a shrine of him next to her with photos and things that he liked. Her friends asked her if she wanted to go trick-or-treating for Halloween, and it was at OU. And she didn’t even want to go, she couldn’t even walk yet, barely.

“So I was like ‘Baby, please go. It’s Halloween, you’ve been lying for three months crying, and you have just a moment of fun’. She just needed a second of fun after losing her whole world. That was us.”

The judge then interjected, which was included in The Crash Netflix documentary

via Facebook

Judge: “I’m hearing an awful lot about your daughter; I’m not hearing much about the two dead people.”

Natalie: “Dominic, okay, I’m asking you for leniency because this was a tragic accident that she does not remember. Davion, he’s a new friend, I’m so sorry.”

Judge: “What does that mean? His life is worthless?”

Natalie: “No, no, no, no. God no, not at all. They all loved each other, and they all spent every day together.”

Judge: “Isn’t that part of the problem? That they all trusted each other?”

Natalie: “It wasn’t a problem at all”

Judge: “It was a problem when they all got into a car together, and two of them ended up dead.”

Natalie: “I understand, I understand what this looks like. I’m saying it was a tragic accident; she would never.”

Judge: “We’re going to have to disagree on that.”

Natalie: “But anyway, that’s it, I just wanted to address that, we told her to go to those things, and then she did go with Dom’s family. So look at that with different eyes if you can, please.”

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More on: Netflix The Crash True crime US
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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