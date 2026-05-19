Lancaster University’s Extrav season is here!

Get your party boots on and celebrate the end of the academic year in style at the upcoming two-day festival

4 hours ago

It’s time. Extrav season is finally upon us.

The long-awaited end to the quiet period is approaching (Friday 19th June). From this date, Extravaganzas (Extravs) are taking over Lancaster University’s campus.

Lancaster University Students’ Union have confirmed that JCRs, LUSU, the colleges and university retail outlets have all been working hard to do something a little different this year.

Across the two days of partying, each college will be hosting its own Extrav with live music and its very own theme. Each college event will be completely free to attend.

The themes for each colleges’ Extrav are yet to be revealed but the LUSU president has promised that each event will bring “a party atmosphere and campus wide festival feel!”

Here’s everything we know so far about what events are taking place and when:

Friday 19th June (evening): Grizedale, Pendle, Fylde and Furness

Friday 19th June (night): The Sugarhouse Extravs Opening Night (this event will be ticketed)

Saturday 20th June (evening): Cartmel, County and Bowland are collaborating on an event, hosted in Barkers

Saturday 20th June (night): Extravs Closing Party hosted in the Great Hall (this event will be ticketed)

Lonsdale is holding its own ticketed formal Summer Ball in Galgate at Lune Brew on Monday 15th June

Graduate College has the ability to choose any college event during the two-day festival but it has also been formally invited to partake in County’s Extrav specifically

The Extravs Closing Party on the Saturday will round off the academic year. Led by the County College JCR, the event will feature live bands so you can dance the night away and a bar to ensure that you live up to the uni student expectation of blowing all your student finance on drinks. As expected, tickets are going to be limited so keep an eye out for their release.

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