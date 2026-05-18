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MAFS UK removed from all platforms amid external review following s*xual assault allegations

Three brides have claimed they were assaulted during filming

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Channel 4 has today announced that it is removing MAFS UK from all streaming platforms amid an external review into contributor welfare. This has come after three brides made s*xual misconduct claims, with former cast members claiming they were assaulted while filming took place.

In April, the channel commissioned an external review into contributor welfare on Married at First Sight UK (MAFS UK). The show is produced for Channel 4, by independent production company CPL.

In a statement, Channel 4 stated that MAFS UK is produced under some of  “the most comprehensive and robust welfare protocols in the industry.” These include the most thorough background checks available, a Code of Conduct which clearly sets out behavioural standards, daily contributor check-ins with a specialist welfare team and access to additional support before, during and after filming.

It said: “The physical and psychological wellbeing of all contributors is of paramount importance throughout the process. All duty of care processes are regularly reviewed and, where appropriate, strengthened.”

However, in April, Channel 4 was presented with serious allegations of wrongdoing against a number of past contributors, allegations that the grooms in question have denied.

MAFS UK

via E4

The statement continued: “The channel is mindful of the privacy and continuing duty of care towards all contributors, and cannot comment on or disclose details of those allegations.

“Related to those allegations, Channel 4 was asked to respond to claims of failures in welfare protocols. Channel 4 believes that when concerns related to contributor welfare were raised through existing welfare and production protocols, prompt and appropriate action was taken, based on the information available at the time. Channel 4 strongly refutes any claim to the contrary.

“Notwithstanding the actions taken at the time, Channel 4’s recently appointed CEO, Priya Dogra instructed an external review of contributor welfare on MAFS UK last month.

“This review is now underway and has two elements. The first, conducted by law firm Clyde & Co, is examining the welfare protocols in place on this programme at the time claims were raised, as well as the handling by Channel 4 and CPL of those claims.”

Alongside the lawyer-led review, Channel 4 has also commissioned an external industry expert to examine if any changes should be made to current protocols for MAFS UK to further strengthen contributor welfare. This work is being led by former BBC One Controller Lorraine Heggessey, who is a highly experienced media executive with deep understanding of programme making, as well as being a vocal advocate for rigorous welfare protocols in TV production.

Channel 4 confirmed it expects the review to report in the coming months, and will share a summary of findings and recommendations at the appropriate time. In the meantime, the channel has pulled all previous episodes from streaming.

It said: “While the review is ongoing and until we receive any conclusions and recommendations – and considering Channel 4’s ongoing duty of care to all contributors, the seriousness of the allegations levelled against a small number of past contributors, and out of an abundance of caution to avoid fuelling speculation or jigsaw identification – all previous seasons of MAFS UK have been removed from Channel 4 streaming and linear services at this time, alongside Channel 4’s MAFS UK social channels.”

A Panorama episode titled The Dark Side of Married at First Sight will air tonight at 8pm on BBC One. It will be fronted by Noor Nanji, who will share the stories of women in question. It has warned the documentary will raise “serious concerns” about the welfare of participants.

Priya Dogra, Chief Executive of Channel 4 said in a statement: “I want to express my sympathy to contributors who have clearly been distressed after taking part in Married at First Sight UK. The wellbeing of our contributors is always of paramount importance.

“It would be wholly inappropriate for me to comment on what are very serious allegations made against some MAFS UK contributors. Those allegations – which I understand are disputed by the contributors accused – are not something that Channel 4 is in a position to adjudicate on. We are also mindful of our ongoing duty of care to all contributors, and the need to preserve the anonymity and privacy of all involved.

“On the claims that Channel 4 may have failed in its duty of care, I believe that when concerns about contributor welfare were raised, and based on the information available at the time, Channel 4 acted quickly, appropriately, sensitively and with wellbeing front and centre.

“Nevertheless, because we aspire to the highest standards of contributor welfare, I felt strongly as Channel 4’s new CEO that it was right that we look again at how we handled issues raised at the time and ask whether changes should be made to further strengthen contributor welfare.

“That’s why last month I commissioned an external review of contributor welfare on MAFS UK. That review will report to me in the coming months. We take these issues very seriously and are committed to ensuring that we continue to lead the industry in our duty of care for contributors.”

For all the latest MAFS news and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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