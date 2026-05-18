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Nottinghamshire University Hospitals Trust is cutting more jobs in bid to save £84 million

More jobs will be lost than originally thought

Eloise O'Neill | News
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An NHS trust in Nottingham is cutting more jobs in order to save £106 million, after revealing plans to build on its original savings target.

The Nottinghamshire University Hospitals Trust (NUH) is Nottinghamshire’s biggest employer, and is in charge of running Queen’s Medical Centre and City Hospital. However, after financial discussions with NHS England, it plans to cut an undisclosed number of jobs.

A plan submitted in February outlined its aim to save £84 million in the 2026/27 financial year. However, a revised plan submitted in March increased this aim by £22 million. This will result in more job cuts than originally planned. The trust has reportedly been forced to rely on additional government payouts.

The NUH board meeting in May indicated that jobs will be cut from its workforce of 19,000 people. It is so far refusing to share the precise number with the media.

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According to the NUH’s board papers, if £106 million is found, it would still need £36 million in extra NHS funding. The plans furthermore rely on funding from the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire ICB, as well as a commitment from the NHS to resolve the funding gap the NUH created.

The trust plans to invest in its estate and improve facilities, expressing a commitment to the services it provides. However, it has admitted plans to make teams “smaller.”

Danielle Petch, Chief People Officer at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH), said: “This year, we have set out an ambitious programme of change designed to improve patient care, our working lives and to help us to build a financially sustainable Trust.

“We are looking to transform our urgent and emergency care pathways, improve the use of our outpatient pathways, optimise theatre space and implement a customer service centre. We will also continue to invest in our estate, with the opening of the National Rehabilitation Centre and Community Diagnostics Centre, along with improved facilities in our Cath Labs, Endoscopy and TIA clinic.

“Improving services for our patients through transformation will lead to different ways of providing services and in some cases, smaller teams. Much of this will be achieved by the normal rate of people retiring, choosing to move on, or taking advantage of redeployment opportunities, minimising the need for compulsory redundancies.”

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Featured image via Unsplash

Eloise O'Neill | News
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