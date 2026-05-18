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Here’s where The Sunday Times Rich List 2026 celebrities went to university

Who knew Mick Jagger was set to become a finance bro?

Ellamaria Viscomi | News
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The Sunday Times Rich List is back for another year. Complied of the 350 richest UK residents, the most elite individuals have their total wealth flaunted to all.

From actors to sports people and entrepreneurs, this year’s list is hardly short of recognisable figures. But what you might not know is where all the elites went to university.

Have you walked the same halls as these famous figures? Were they throwing house parties in your first year university kitchen? It’s time to find out.

Here are all the celebs on The Sunday Times Rich List 2026 that we *actually* care about, alongside where they went to university and what degree course they studied.

The King – Archaeology, anthropology and history at Cambridge University

King Charles, via Wikimedia Commons

Rank on The Sunday Times Rich List: 230th

Worth: £680m

Yes, the literal King.

Before being crowned monarch, Charles studied archaeology and anthropology at Trinity College, Cambridge. He then made the very relatable decision to switch courses to history.

He also attended University College of Wales, now known as Aberystwyth University, for a term to study Welsh history and Welsh language.

Sir Mick Jagger – Finance and accounting at LSE

Mick Jagger, via Georges Biard under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Rank on The Sunday Times Rich List: 284th

Worth: £450m

Best known as the lead singer and founder member of Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger studied something only finance bros would consider “rock and roll”; finance and accounting at the London School of Economics.

Sir Christopher Nolan – English at UCL

Christopher Nolan, via Richard Goldschmidt under Creative Commons Attribution 3.0

Rank on The Sunday Times Rich List: 329th

Worth: £373m

Before he was directing well-known films like The Dark Knight Trilogy, the filmmaker attended University College London (UCL) to study English literature.

Nolans’ Oppenheimer is estimated to have made him $75 million.

Sir Brian May – Maths and physics at Imperial

Brian May, via Wikimedia Commons

Rank on The Sunday Times Rich List: 334th

Worth: £360m

The British musical icon was an academic weapon before joining the music industry, graduating from Imperial College London in 1968 after studying maths and physics.

He later earned his PhD in astrophysics from Imperial in 2007, for work started in 1971.

The Queen member also received an honorary fellowship at Liverpool John Moores University.

Rodger Taylor – Dentistry at London Hospital Media College and biology at University of East London

Roger Taylor, via Kudlata.anka under Creative Commons Attribution 3.0

Rank on The Sunday Times Rich List: 334th

Worth: £360m

Yes that’s right, another Queen band member who was also a STEM diva.

In 1967, Rodger studied dentistry at London Hospital Media College, but later switched to biology at the East London Polytechnic, now known as University of East London.

(ATP the STEM to musician pipeline needs to be studied).

Ed Sheeran – Honorary doctorate from University of Suffolk

Rank on The Sunday Times Rich List: 306th

Worth: £410

The Galway Girl singer was awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Suffolk for his “outstanding contribution to music.”

All I learnt from The Sunday Times Rich List is that I should really learn how to sing or be good a science. I don’t think I’m going to be rich any time soon…

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Unsplash (background), Eva Rinaldi under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 (Ed Sheerhan before edits), HM Government under HM Government License (King Charles before edits) and Gage Skidmore under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

More on: Money News University
Ellamaria Viscomi | News
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