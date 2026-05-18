Three MAFS UK brides have claimed they were s*xually assaulted while filming for the show

10 hours ago

Channel 4 has released a statement after it has been claimed by three MAFS UK brides that they were sexually assaulted by their partners during filming. The grooms involved have denied any wrongdoing.

Three women have claimed they were s*xually assaulted during their time in the experiment, according to the BBC, and now the show is facing misconduct claims.

The allegations have become clear as the BBC has announced a last minute documentary on the show is airing tonight. A Panorama episode titled The Dark Side of Married at First Sight will air tonight at 8pm on BBC.

It will be fronted by Noor Nanji, who will speak to the women in question and listen to their stories. It has warned the documentary will raise “serious concerns” about the welfare of participants.

News broke last year that police were investigating claims someone from the show was s*xually assaulted by their partner while filming was taking place. The claim was made in June 2025, but was reportedly regarding a “non-recent” incident.

At the time, police confirmed the allegations, and that an investigation had been launched. “We received a report of a non-recent sexual assault on June 14,” a statement said. “Enquiries remain ongoing.” It was said that this incident had happened at a dinner party.

After the allegations last year, Channel 4 said: “We are aware that a report has been made to police about an alleged sexual assault during the filming of a dinner party.

“We take any issues on the show incredibly seriously. Producers follow strict welfare protocols as the wellbeing of the cast is always the first priority. Support would be offered to anyone who wished to report a matter to the authorities, and naturally we would cooperate with any enquiries or investigations.”

The full synopsis for the BBC episode tonight says: “Married at First Sight UK is one of Channel 4’s biggest shows, in which complete strangers marry in a mock-wedding and cameras follow what happens next. Panorama investigates allegations that raise serious concerns that welfare procedures on the reality show have failed contributors, leaving them at risk of harm.

“Noor Nanji speaks to three women who allege sexual misconduct by their former on-screen husbands. Two of the women say they were sexually assaulted. The men deny all the allegations against them, and both Channel 4 and CPL – the independent production company that makes the series – say the welfare protocols are robust and comprehensive.”

In a new statement, Channel 4 said: “We have not seen the programme and will comment when we know more.” The one-off episode will be half-an-hour long.

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