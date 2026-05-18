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Was Venezuela Fury’s wedding actually legal? Here’s how she could get married at 16

This is what everyone’s wondering

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Venezuela Fury’s wedding is the talk of the internet right now, but everyone’s wondering the same thing… was her ceremony actually legal? Here’s the answer.

Tyson’s daughter is only 16, and the legal age to get married in the UK is 18, but her marriage to boxer Noah Price, who also works for his family’s scrap metal firm, was actually legally binding because they got married in the Isle of Man.

Located in the middle of England and Ireland, the Isle of Man is a self-governing Crown Dependency. That means the island can create its own laws, and doesn’t have to follow the same legal framework as the UK.

Their legal system is known as Manx law, and the law states that 16 and 17 year olds can marry as long as they have formal consent from their parents, which Tyson and Paris Fury provided. It seems like a strange coincidence now because the family moved to the Isle of Man on 1st December 2025, just two months after Venezuela got engaged to the boxer.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Noah Price (@7noahprice)

Did Venezuela’s ability to get married there influence the family’s move? They haven’t confirmed it, but very possibly. Paris and Tyson uprooted their entire family, including seven kids, from their long-term home in Morecambe to an £8 million countryside mansion near the capital of Isle of Man, Douglas, in a move nobody expected.

Defending their decision to let Venezuela get married at such a young age in an interview on This Morning, Paris said: “Venezuela is so mature for her years. She’s done so much in such a short time just because of who she is and the fact that she’s got six younger brothers and sisters that she’s helped bring up, I can’t deny it.”

“I can’t deny her because I was 17 when I got engaged. She’s obviously following in my footsteps, so how can I judge her in any way. I know she’s young. But I think she’s found the person she loves and if she’s happy, I will completely support her.”

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Featured image credit: Venezuela Fury/Instagram

More on: Celebrity Tommy Fury Tyson Fury Venezuela Fury
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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