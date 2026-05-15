Attention Birmingham and Glasgow students: New Co-op stores are coming to your campuses

Late night snacks, meal deals, and emergency grocery trips are about to get much easier

2 hours ago

Life as a student is about to get a whole lot easier, with brand-new Co-op stores set to open on Birmingham and Glasgow university campuses just in time for the next academic year.

Midnight snack runs and last-minute meal deals? Sorted.

The new stores are will bring extra grocery convenience to campus life, offering everything from quick lunches to household essentials for students, staff, and researchers alike.

Both the University of Birmingham and the University of Glasgow will operate the shops as Co-op Franchise stores, joining fellow Russell Group campuses in Leeds, Newcastle, and Warwick — home to the biggest Co-op campus store so far. With the new openings, Co-op’s total number of university campus stores will rise to 14.

Designed with busy campus life in mind, the stores will feature plenty of self-service checkouts to help students grab what they need quickly during the inevitable lunchtime rush.

Co-op’s Franchise business has been growing fast too, with store numbers rising by 16 per cent by the end of 2025, reaching 65 locations. Thanks to more upcoming launches across university campuses, hospitals, petrol stations, and independent retailers, that number is expected to pass 100 stores during 2026.

Campus Co-ops already serve an estimated 200,000 students and staff — a figure that’s expected to climb past 300,000 next year. Membership perks are proving popular too, with more than 50,000 people signing up through Franchise stores in 2025 alone. Members can get personalised offers, discounts, and lower prices on everyday essentials — ideal for anyone trying to survive student budgeting season.

Jonathan Perry, Co-op’s Head of Franchise Development, said the company is “delighted” to partner with Birmingham and Glasgow, adding that the stores are designed to become real campus hubs tailored to the pace of university life.

The University of Birmingham’s Head of Retail and Brands, Peter Kelland, said the new store will give students easier access to affordable, high-quality food, while also matching the university’s focus on sustainability and community.

Meanwhile, Ronnie Webster, Executive Director of Commercial Services at the University of Glasgow, said the new Co-op will make it easier for students and staff to pick up food, drinks, and essentials close to where they study and work.

With more than 180 years of history behind it, Co-op remains one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, now with over seven million members helping shape the business.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Birmingham Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Google Maps and Unsplash