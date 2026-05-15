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Lancaster Bank Holiday music festival postponed until September due to ‘ongoing planning’

The inaugural edition of Boundary Beats is set to include rapper Tinchy Stryder and dance act K-Klass

Charlotte Hutchinson | News
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New Lancaster music festival Boundary Beats has announced their inaugural event has been postponed to Saturday 19th September, from its original date of Saturday 23rd May (Spring Bank Holiday weekend).

Event organisers have explained this rescheduling being due to “ongoing planning at the venue” and needing to “finalise arrangements” with the local authorities.

Boundary Beats is set to be a family-friendly, “one-day community festival” which aims to deliver music and entertainment acts of various genres.

It was announced in March that rapper Tinchy Stryder is due to headline the main stage of Boundary Beats, after last performing in Lancaster in 2025 as part of The Sugarhouse’s Roses Weekend celebrations. Also joining the lineup are popular tribute bands Sham Fender, Kasabian’t and Cortinas, as well as a dedicated stage to watch an array of local talents.

The DJ stage will be headlined by dance and electronic act K-Klass, with support from Jon Dasilva (former resident DJ of Manchester club The Hacienda) and modern house and techno act Gina Breeze.

Boundary Beats has also made a pledge to keep the event as affordable as possible for attendees, with pints “guaranteed to be less than £6” and the cost of tickets being kept as low as possible.

The all-day festival is set to take part at Lancaster Cricket Club, and, according to the festival organisers, over 50 per cent of tickets have been sold. All tickets that were purchases prior to this announcement will still be valid, with those who decide to keep their tickets being granted two free drink tokens on the day.

A spokesperson for Boundary Beats has said: “Due to ongoing planning at the venue, and the local authorities needing more time to finalise arrangements, we’ve had to move the festival to Saturday 19th September.

“We know this isn’t ideal, and we really appreciate your patience while everything is properly put in place.

“The good news is the lineup will remain very similar, and we’re using the extra time to make it even better with some big names being added….more to follow on that. As a thank you for your support, anyone who has bought a ticket and keeps their ticket will receive two free drinks per ticket on the day.

“If you’ve bought tickets, please check your email for full details, including refund options.

“Thanks again for sticking with us — we’ll see you in September.”

Further information on Boundary Beats, as well as where to purchase tickets, can be found here.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Facebook 

Charlotte Hutchinson | News
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