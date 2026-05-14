Here’s everything you need to know about sunset screenings at Williamson Park

From the 16th to the 24th of May, The Dukes is hosting an outdoor cinema experience at The Dell

3 hours ago

The Dukes is hosting Sunset Screenings, an outdoor, cinema experience at The Dell in Williamson Park.

These showings are to take place from 16th May to 24th May at 9pm, with a range of films showcased each day, as well as featuring a mystery film.

Tickets for the experience costs £12, or £10 for members

Williamson Park will also be serving a selection of food including hot dogs, pizza, popcorn and ice cream. As well as this, alcohol, hot and cold drinks will also be available.

Due to the outdoor location, it is recommended to wear warm, outdoor clothing that is also waterproof, as screenings are set to continue in wet weather.

Here are all the screenings date and times:

La La Land

Date: Saturday 16th May

Time: 9pm

Rating: 12A

Before the screening of La La Land, at 8pm, the Luca Brasi Group will be performing straight-ahead swing, be-bop and Latin jazz classics of the mid-twentieth century and later.

Dirty Dancing

Date: Sunday 17th May

Time: 9.00pm

Rating: 12A

Stand By Me

Date: Monday 18th May

Time: 9pm

Rating: 15

Sinners

Date: Tuesday 19th May

Time: 9pm

Rating: 15

Mystery Film

Date: Wednesday 20th May

Time: 9pm

Rating: 12A

This is an unknown film, and is a mystery to attendees.

Before the showing of the Mystery film, there will be a film quiz hosted by Kriss Foster with prizes (including cinema tickets) to win. The quiz will take place at The Dell and begins at 7pm.

Wuthering Heights

Date: Thursday 21st May

Time: 9.15pm

Rating: 15

Top Gun

Date: Friday 22nd May

Time: 9.15pm

Rating: 12A

Mamma Mia

Date: Saturday 23rd May

Time: 9.15pm

Rating: PG

Sense and Sensibility

Date: Sunday 24th May

Time: 9.15pm

Rating: U

To book tickets and more information are available here

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Feature Image via The Dukes Sunset Screenings page