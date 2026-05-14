Here’s everything you need to know about sunset screenings at Williamson Park
From the 16th to the 24th of May, The Dukes is hosting an outdoor cinema experience at The Dell
The Dukes is hosting Sunset Screenings, an outdoor, cinema experience at The Dell in Williamson Park.
These showings are to take place from 16th May to 24th May at 9pm, with a range of films showcased each day, as well as featuring a mystery film.
Tickets for the experience costs £12, or £10 for members
Williamson Park will also be serving a selection of food including hot dogs, pizza, popcorn and ice cream. As well as this, alcohol, hot and cold drinks will also be available.
Due to the outdoor location, it is recommended to wear warm, outdoor clothing that is also waterproof, as screenings are set to continue in wet weather.
Here are all the screenings date and times:
La La Land
Date: Saturday 16th May
Time: 9pm
Rating: 12A
Before the screening of La La Land, at 8pm, the Luca Brasi Group will be performing straight-ahead swing, be-bop and Latin jazz classics of the mid-twentieth century and later.
Dirty Dancing
Date: Sunday 17th May
Time: 9.00pm
Rating: 12A
Stand By Me
Date: Monday 18th May
Time: 9pm
Rating: 15
Sinners
Date: Tuesday 19th May
Time: 9pm
Rating: 15
Mystery Film
Date: Wednesday 20th May
Time: 9pm
Rating: 12A
This is an unknown film, and is a mystery to attendees.
Before the showing of the Mystery film, there will be a film quiz hosted by Kriss Foster with prizes (including cinema tickets) to win. The quiz will take place at The Dell and begins at 7pm.
Wuthering Heights
Date: Thursday 21st May
Time: 9.15pm
Rating: 15
Top Gun
Date: Friday 22nd May
Time: 9.15pm
Rating: 12A
Mamma Mia
Date: Saturday 23rd May
Time: 9.15pm
Rating: PG
Sense and Sensibility
Date: Sunday 24th May
Time: 9.15pm
Rating: U
To book tickets and more information are available here
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Feature Image via The Dukes Sunset Screenings page