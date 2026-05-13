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Sydney Sweeney explains how they filmed Cassie-zilla NSFW scene in Euphoria and it’s a lot

It apparently took over a year

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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The last episode of Euphoria featured Cassie’s most bizarre OnlyFans scene, and Sydney Sweeney has broken down the bTS of that Cassie-zilla sequence.

Pull out your fetish checklist, because season three of Euphoria has it all. From feet stuff to suffocation, we’ve been on a ride with the main girls, especially Cassie. In the latest episode, the intro is a whole segment dedicated to Cassie filling out requests from her OnlyFans. One super trippy sequence is Sydney turning into a giant. The whole giantess sequence has been clipped and shared everywhere as people discuss whether it was a necessary addition to the series.

“The Cassie-zilla sequence was probably the coolest thing I’ve ever done,” Sydney said in a behind-the-scenes interview. “The details were unbelievable. There were trees and cars, and the buildings were my size. I think for Cassie, she knows what she’s chasing and what she’s willing to sacrifice to give herself over to Hollywood.”

The production designers and showrunner Sam Levinson revealed that the five-minute sequence actually took a year of preparation. It was a mini-figurine set.

“The approach was to mimic these 50-foot woman movies and old-school Godzilla movies,” one member of the crew said. “It took about a year to build all the miniatures. We had such a big team building in Hollywood and downtown LA.”

The scene is causing a debate among Euphoria viewers on what is “too much” when it comes to portrayals of Cassie’s OnlyFans. One person on Reddit questioned whether it was social commentary or exploitation.

“The line between commentary and indulgence is becoming so blurry at this point, it genuinely makes me uncomfortable,”one person on Reddit said.

They also pointed out how predominantly male the production team of Euphoria is, as we can see from the behind the scenes footage.

“I think Sam Levinson’s work would genuinely benefit from having women in the writers’ room or in major creative positions (besides hair & makeup and wardrobe), especially since the story is now 98% centred on female experiences.”

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Featured image via HBO

More on: Euphoria Sydney Sweeney TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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