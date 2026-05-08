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‘Does it happen? Yes’: Exotic dancer shares harsh reality of *that* Kitty scene in Euphoria

‘It’s a seedy industry’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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A huge part of the newest season of Euphoria is The Silver Slipper, a shady strip club that Rue has found herself working in, so here’s what real strip club workers are saying about that Kitty scene.

In the last episode of Euphoria, we met Kitty, a new dancer replacing Angel after Angel disappeared to a dodgy rehab. During one highly discussed scene, Rue watches as Kitty entertains men in a private VIP room. They all take turns having sex with her, and one of the men assaults her by putting an empty bottle inside her.

This scene has sparked lots of conversation, but most of it is from people outside of the sex work industry. So content creator and exotic dancer Charm Daze has taken to TikTok to share her own take on the scene, and the tragic reality for some vulnerable dancers.

“I saw the episode last night, and I thought it was very interesting,” Charm said in a video shared to TikTok.

“Historically, sex workers have been silenced, and we don’t hear these stories from actual sex workers; we hear them from producers like Sam Levinson, who put our lives on TV, or supposedly what our lives look like.”

@cgetsnakey

United States: Call 1-888-373-7888 (tel:1-888-373-7888), SMS “BeFree” (233733) United Kingdom: Explo!tat!on Helpline: 08000 121 700 Ireland: Confidential Reporting Hotline: 1800 666 111 Italy: National Hotline: 800 290 290 or 1522 for SA/DV Canada: National Hotline: 1-833-900-1010 (tel:1-833-900-1010) or crime-stoppers. India: : 1800 419 8588 International Child Traff!ck!ng1-800-THE-LOST Talking about last nights euphoria episode and some of the videos I’ve seen from non ballerinas

♬ original sound – 🌈🦄Charm Daze🦄🌈

She clarified: “It is not our job to go into the club and be assaulted. Does it happen, and does it happen frequently? Yes. But it’s not our job. It is our job to go in there and give dances, and yes, consent is a thing, and that is not taken away at any point when you’re a dancer; you do not give up your consent to have whatever they want done to you.”

Although the portrayal of sex work in Euphoria has been highly criticised, Charm appreciates how Euphoria doesn’t romanticise the industry like some other pieces of media.

“There are a couple of things that I do somewhat oddly appreciate about what Euphoria is doing, and it’s that they’re not glamourising this job at all,” she concluded. “One thing I do want to make clear is that it’s a seedy industry and a lot of sexual assault and sex trafficking happens.”

In the next episode of Euphoria, we’ll find out the fate of The Silver Slipper and all its dancers. Fingers crossed, Sam Levinson lets Kitty get a happy ending!

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Featured image via HBO

More on: Euphoria TV Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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