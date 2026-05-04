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There’s a ‘disturbing’ detail of Kitty’s strip scene in Euphoria that many people didn’t grasp

Many people skipped the whole scene in episode four as it was too shocking

Francesca Eke | Entertainment
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TW: This article includes mentions of SA. 

The latest episode of Euphoria dropped yesterday, sparking differing reactions to a controversial scene involving Kitty.

Some viewers claimed they missed the detail on the first watch, whilst others claiming they even skipped the scene in episode four due to it being disturbing.

euphoria champagne bottle kitty

via NowTV

In the episode, Rue watches CCTV footage of Kitty performing for clients in increasingly unsettling circumstances. Played by Anna Van Patten, Kitty has sex with a man, who is drinking from a champagne bottle.

Whilst the scene immediately appears explicit and emotionally heavy, viewers later pointed out there may be a far more disturbing implication hidden within it.

Some people began to connect the dots, and questioned whether the scene hinted at sexual violence involving the champagne bottle.

One person asked: “Was it implying they used the bottle on her? I know that’s harsh to ask, but I’m genuinely not sure if that’s what was being shown.”

Reactions on social media have ranged from shock to discomfort, with several viewers saying they had to skip or rewatch parts of the episode to understand what was being implied as they “hadn’t realised” this detail at first.

The storyline also shows Rue questioning whether Kitty is being coerced into sex work, adding another layer of unease to the episode.

euphoria champagne bottle kitty

via NowTV

Alongside the controversy around Kitty’s scenes, episode four also drew criticism more broadly, with some viewers arguing the series is becoming increasingly graphic and difficult to watch. Others praised the episode, explaining it was the “most Euphoria episode of the season.”

Despite the intense scene, it’s fair to say the new episode got people talking and more people are hooked than ever for the next episode drop, widely regarding season three as the craziest yet. 

Featured image via NowTV

More on: Euphoria Sydney Sweeney Zendaya
Francesca Eke | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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