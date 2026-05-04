Oof, there’s some drama surrounding why Adrian Grenier wasn’t in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Save your salt for the fries you love so much, Nate

6 hours ago

Growing up is realising that Andy Sachs made the wrong decision at the end of The Devil Wears Prada, and she should have ditched her lame boyfriend, Nate, played by Adrian Grenier, for a life of fashion, luxury, and Miranda Priestley’s coffee order.

In the original film, and after finally making it as Miranda’s assistant, Andy ditches her new life to return to her chef-boyfriend, Nate Cooper. It was meant to be her “What have I become ” moment, but in hindsight, it just reads as her abandoning her dreams to talk about different kinds of fries with the most boring man on the planet.

Thankfully, Nate was replaced with an equally boring love interest in The Devil Wears Prada 2, but what happened to Adrian Grenier?

Why wasn’t Adrian Grenier in The Devil Wears Prada 2?

Short answer: Because he SUCKS, but the longer answer is a little bit saltier.

In an interview with Page Six, Adrian Grenier theorised his snub was a result of “backlash” surrounding his character.

“We’re all fans of the movie, whether or not we’re in it. Obviously, it was a disappointment that I didn’t get the call to be in the sequel, but I also understand there’s some backlash with Nate, the character, so that might have something to do with it,” he opined. “But I think that just leaves room for a spinoff.”

He had ideas for a spinoff…

Though Page Six suggested that Andy and Nate’s storyline was simply complete, Adrian did not think so. He fully believes that his snub was due to the rhetoric surrounding his character.

“Either way, it’s a disappointment,” he said. “Either way, it leaves room for a beautiful spinoff in which Nate has his own film.”

And yes, he “obviously” suggested a Nate-centric spinoff as a genuine idea. The Devil Wears a Chef’s Hat just doesn’t have the same ring to it.

He did a rather desperate advert

For Starbucks, Adrian Grenier joked about not returning for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

“You might have seen the headlines — I wasn’t asked to be part of a certain sequel. But I’m good. Really. It’s all good energy,” he told the Starbucks barista.

“So a toast to Nate. He made a mean sandwich, he loved his girlfriend, to a point. He wasn’t perfect. So let’s leave Nate in 2006 and keep this good energy going.”

Ending the clip, he joked that he’s “free”, and it was giving desperate ex.

Director David Frankel didn’t have time to include him

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, director David Frankel detailed the real reason Nate didn’t make a cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

“I had an idea about sneaking him into a cameo. In the end, it was just too late in our production schedule to make it happen”, he said, adding that there simply “wasn’t time” to film it.

Considering half the fashion industry managed to make an appearance, it seems like a PR response for sure.

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Featured image credit: 20th Century Studios